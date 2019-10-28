Día de Los Muertos exhibit runs through Nov. 2

A local city with a melting pot of cultures is in the midst of celebrating its heritage.

In honor of the 120th year of Hispanic heritage in Sugar Land, the Sugar Land Heritage Museum is hosting the second annual Día de Los Muertos exhibit through Nov. 2 at the Sugar Land Heritage Museum and Visitor Center. The community is invited to learn about the significance of All Saints Day in Hispanic cultures across North, South and Central America.

Attendees will also earn about Día de Los Muertos, the Mexican holiday in remembrance of the dead, as well as Hispanic contributions to Sugar Land and Hispanic genealogy from a featured speaker. And they’ll get the chance to craft their own Día de los Muertos artwork.

The event’s festivities include a ballet folklore performance as well as performances by award-winning local singer Cameryn Gonzales, musician Vince Ramos and a live mariachi band.