Displaced pets flooding local shelters

By Donna Hill –

The inundation from Hurricane Harvey and the overflow from the Brazos River have displaced numerous pets, many of which are trickling into area animal shelters at a steady rate.

The Fort Bend County Animal Shelter had evacuated animals during the storm but as of Friday, Sept. 1, was re-opening.

Those needing to check on pets displaced during the flood can visit www.fortbendcountypets.com or to go to the Facebook page @FortBendAnimalServices.

The shelter anticipates more rescues. The need for donations includes: Wire crates, dog food, food bowls, cat litter, dewormer, and flea tick prevention (cats and dogs).

In Sugar Land, stray animals should be reported to Sugar Land Animal Services at 281-275-2842. They remind residents that there are animals in need at various temporary shelters around the area. Many pet owners have left their homes without pet food, crates, pickup bags or pet leashes. Since many pets will be coming in, they are asking for foster families. They have also cancelled weekend adoption events at PetSmart stores.

The Sugar Land animal shelter asks for volunteers for their shelter and also for PetSmart’s offsite program. Fill out an application online at http://www.sugarlandtx.gov/Petopia. They have an urgent need for volunteers to help with cleaning, dog walking, and animal adoptions.