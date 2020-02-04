District 20-6A hoops races coming down to wire

Nearly three months and 30 games into the high school basketball season, little has been decided in District 20-6A. Heading into the final month of the regular season, the district championship remains up for grabs in both boys and girls competition, with several key matchups on the horizon that could determine who winds up on top.

On the boys’ side, all three contenders are coming off undefeated weeks, setting up some riveting upcoming action.

The Travis Tigers (25-5, 9-0 district), who already have secured a berth in the UIL playoffs, still control their own destiny in the race for the top spot after another strong week. Following a close shave against Elkins, the Tigers came back to blow out Dulles and maintain their hold on first place.

However, there’s still business to take care of against Bush and Ridge Point. After defeating both teams earlier in the season, the Tigers have one game apiece remaining against third-place Ridge Point on Feb. 7 and second-place Bush Feb. 18 to end the season.

Following a loss to Travis, Bush (21-9, 8-1) also bounced back last week with a blowout win over Clements and close win over Kempner to keep itself in the district title conversation. The Broncos squared off with Ridge Point (21-8, 7-2), which was one game behind them, on Tuesday night.

Ridge Point is still mathematically in the race, but faces a steep climb. Though in strong position for a playoff spot, the Panthers’ two district losses came at the hands of the two teams in front of them in consecutive games last month.

Foluwaso Fashoro led the Panthers in their Jan. 31 victory over Austin with 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Matthew Lewis (12 points) and Elijah Thomas (10 points) also had strong games. It was the eighth double-double of the season for Fashoro, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder.

On the girls’ side, the standings look much the same. Ridge Point and Bush are locked up at the top, with the Dulles Lady Vikings lurking just behind waiting for the slightest slip. All three have secured playoff berths with three regular-season games remaining.

The Broncos (18-11, 10-1) currently hold the top spot by virtue of a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Panthers, who lost 69-60 when the teams met Jan. 10. Bush has now won four consecutive games following a loss to Dulles on Jan. 17 and faced a rematch with Ridge Point on Tuesday night.

Ridge Point (23-7, 10-1) kept the pressure on Bush with two victories last week. Three players scored in double digits for the Lady Panthers in their Jan. 28 victory over Kempner, led by Raven Adams’ 20 points. It was the 18th double-digit scoring game of the season for Adams, who also dished out eight assists while grabbing five rebounds.

Throwing an interesting wrinkle into the season’s final month is Dulles (18-9, 9-2), which went 2-0 last week following a loss to Ridge Point and can still win the district championship.

Should a late-season swoon hit Bush, the Lady Vikings currently hold the tiebreaker because of their 59-43 win over the Broncos on Jan. 17. The two also square off to end the regular season Feb. 11.

Below are the results of last week’s games involving area teams.

BOYS

Jan. 28

Ridge Point 73, Kempner 48

Travis 59, Elkins 57

Bush 49, Clements 27

Dulles 37, Austin 34

Stafford 55, Fulshear 50

Hightower 81, Lamar Consolidated 46

Foster 78, Marshall 64

Willowridge 42, Angleton 31

Jan. 31

Travis 64, Dulles 37

Ridge Point 76, Austin 47

Bush 61, Kempner 57

Elkins 58, Clements 36

Terry 86, Willowridge 55

Hightower 81, Foster 65

GIRLS

Jan. 28

Ridge Point 63, Kempner 29

Bush 81, Clements 41

Dulles 71, Austin 43

Hightower 81, Lamar Consolidated 38

Angleton 42, Willowridge 36

Fulshear 51, Stafford 13

Foster 68, Marshall 24

Jan. 31

Bush 62, Kempner 36

Dulles 68, Travis 59

Willowridge 48, Rosenberg Terry 27

Hightower 56, Foster 50