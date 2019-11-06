District 28 headed to runoff; city and county bonds pass

The hotly contested race to replace Republican John Zerwas in District 28 of the Texas House of Representatives still has another layer of intrigue, while there was little drama elsewhere in Fort Bend County on election night Tuesday.

Though Eliz Markowitz, the lone Democrat in the District 28 race, garnered the highest percentage of 29,074 ballots cast (roughly 39 percent), no candidate received the required 50 percent for an outright victory, so the race will head to a runoff.

Gary Gates was next with about 28.5 percent of the vote and will be in the runoff against Markowitz. Tricia Krenek’s name was on about 18.1 percent of ballots cast. No other candidate reached double digits in a race that looks like it will go down to the wire.

Meanwhile, a proposed $83 million drainage bond proposed by the Fort Bend County Drainage District easily passed with about 69.1 percent of the vote.

Tuesday night also the saw easy passing of all four Sugar Land propositions placed on the ballot.

Proposition A, related to about $48 million for flooding and drainage, saw about 71.3 percent of voters cast their ballot in its favor. Proposition B, which has about $26 million set aside for facilities and public safety, passed with about 64.2 percent of the vote.

Roughly 70 percent of voters cast their ballots in favor of Proposition 3 pertaining to just over $10 million in street projects, while Proposition D relating to construction of a nearly $7 million animal shelter passed with about 60 percent of the vote.

In Missouri City, all four city council spots were up for grabs, but the races largely wound up being no contest as all four incumbents fought off challenges to retain their seats.

About the only drama of the night was in District A, where Reginald Pearson narrowly staved off Cheryl Sterling, receiving about 52 percent of the 949 ballots cast compared to Sterling’s 48 percent.

In District B, Jeffrey Boney (66.2 percent of votes) took down JaPaula Kemp, while Anthony Maroulis (55.1 percent) retained his District C seat over three challengers and Floyd Emery (77 percent) will be back to represent District D for another term.

Fort Bend Elections Administrator John Oldham previously said early voter turnout was the biggest in Fort Bend County since 2015, the last time a Houston mayoral election was on the ballot. Sylvester Turner and Tony Buzbee are headed to a runoff, with the incumbent Turner receiving nearly 47 percent of votes and Buzbee 28 percent.

All results are unofficial until canvassed.