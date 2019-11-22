District 28 runoff set for Jan. 28

This year’s special election for a coveted Fort Bend County seat in the Texas House of Representatives will spill into next year.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week that Jan. 28 has been set for the state’s runoff elections, including the District 28 seat vacated by Republican John Zerwas, who resigned at the end of September to become a vice chancellor for the University of Texas System. Early voting for the runoff begins Jan. 21.

a seven-candidate field, received the most votes Nov. 5. The former school teacher, who was raised in Sugar Land and previously made a bid for the State Board of Education District 7 position in 2018, received 39 percent of the votes.

Gary Gates, an area business owner who ran for the Railroad Commission of Texas in 2016 and the District 18 Senate seat in 2014, made the runoff by receiving 28 percent and hopes to help Republicans hold on to the seat.

Gates, while mostly self-funding his campaign through loans, had spent more than any other candidate in the race as of the end of the last reporting period. His and Markowitz’s campaigns both have run ads on cable TV.

Markowitz has received more than $60,000 in campaign contributions and gotten donations from all over the United States with the help of ActBlue, an online fundraising platform that connects donors to Democrats, progressive groups and nonprofits.