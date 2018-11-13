District attorney to have retirement roast

After 26 years of service to Fort Bend County, four sheriffs, over six elections, scores of prosecutors, and thousands of legal cases, the guy with good hair and humor is saying good bye.

Come to order (or maybe it is disorder) as the community comes together to roast retiring District Attorney John Healey. Sheriff Troy Nehls will serve as Master of Ceremonies and several special guests will be joining in the teasing.

Healey’s term will end on Dec. 31. Healey plans to retire and spend more time with his wife, Theo.

The evening is set for Thursday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. at Safari Texas Ranch with an Italian dinner and cash bar.

The roast will benefit one’s choice of charity: Child Advocates of Fort Bend, Fort Bend Women’s Center, or Parks Youth Ranch. Tickets are available now at johnhealeyroast.com.