Do we have too many galas in Fort Bend County?

Ahhhh, our Fort Benders love galas, those social occasions with special entertainment and a fundraising objective for good causes that benefit the community. In some circles, some may argue that we have too many galas. But do we really?

If you can assign a number to the total hosted locally, perhaps you’re one of the regulars and among the many that enjoy good parties, good food and entertainment organized as signature events. Many of them are held at the iconic Safari Texas Ranch in Richmond and also at the Sugar Land Marriott and Stafford Centre, the large-scale venues we are fortunate to have out here.

Since the opening of the Smart Financial Center, we’ve also seen others hosted there, like Back the Blue, which will be going into its third year in April to help raise funds for equipment and technology for the Sugar Land Police Department. Another one of the newer ones includes the Blue Jean Ball out in Needville for its education foundation and then, there’s the grand scale Fort Bend Education Foundation’s 2020 Gala Majestic Morocco set for next month. That’s the foundation’s largest fundraiser.

These are less than a handful that readily come to mind in addition to the upcoming Fort Bend Literacy Council’s Reading Between the Wines featuring actor, comedian, director, producer and author Henry Winkler, known to many as the Fonz.

Too many galas? Probably not.

This year there’s even a new one that’s been added to the books for April benefiting Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels honoring former Fort Bend County Judge Bob Hebert, who’s been helping it with his leadership and management skills to identify funding opportunities for sustainability. It looks like the gala is intended as the organization’s new signature event. And, there’s yet another new one about to be announced. It will be a first in more ways than one.

So, if you’re still wondering about if and maybe even why there may be too many fundraising galas in Fort Bend, maybe this has to do with the local area’s mindset. It’s giving and social in nature. We’re about sharing with each other, building relationships and having a hand in creating well-functioning communities. We don’t only raise money with the galas, but also build engagement and generate awareness of issues in need of our attention.

So, let’s go out and have some fun with an end game in mind!