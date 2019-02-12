Dollar Tree announces $130 million distribution center in Rosenberg

Dollar Tree, Inc. recently announced tentative plans for a new distribution center project in Rosenberg.

The company plans to invest approximately $130 million, while creating more than 300 new jobs for Rosenberg and surrounding communities.

The company’s final decision to establish a new distribution facility in Rosenberg is predicated on the formal approvals of the mutually agreed upon packages with the Rosenberg City Council, the Rosenberg Development Corporation, and the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court. Also required are the annexation of the 140-acre site and the creation of the reinvestment zones, by the city and county, as well as the successful closing on the purchase of the site.

“Dollar Tree is a large and growing organization,” said Gary Philbin, Dollar Tree’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We currently operate more than 1,600 Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores in the state of Texas and we are excited about our new distribution center project in Fort Bend County. We expect this new, state-of-the-art facility will enhance our supply chain efficiencies and provide convenient access to our network of stores through reduced stem miles, all while creating hundreds of new jobs.”

“Rosenberg has positive momentum and we’re seeing numerous businesses investing in the city which creates more jobs and revenue,” Rosenberg Development Corporation Executive Director Bret Gardella said. “When you have a company like Dollar Tree seeing the opportunity that we offer, it just adds to our strengths and builds on our assets.”

“Dollar Tree is a phenomenal company and we are thrilled to welcome them to Rosenberg,” said Rosenberg City Manager John Maresh. “This was a project that required coordination at all levels and the joint efforts of the city, Rosenberg Development Corporation and county was excellent. It is great to see yet another company take advantage of Rosenberg’s distribution and logistics strengths.”

Dollar Tree will invest in the construction of the new 1.2 million-square-feet distribution facility that will provide service directly to Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores. Construction is planned to commence in the April to May period, with the facility expected to be operational by summer 2020. The new distribution facility will be located on Spur 10 near Klosterhoff Road.