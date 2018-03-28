Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off is April 7

Missouri City Green will host the Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off event on Saturday, April 7, at the Missouri City Community Center at 1524 Texas Parkway.

Residents can join participants of all ages in the service opportunity while making Missouri City’s parks and trails shine during the largest one-day clean up event in the state. Sign-in is at 8 a.m. with lunch and awards at 10:45 a.m. Registration and waiver forms are available online at www.missouricitygreen.org. All participants must sign a waiver. Participants under 18 years old must have waiver signed by parent/guardian. For more information, email info@missouricitygreen.org.