It’s not every day you catch a glimpse of two 22nd Congressional District Representatives together. Former U.S. House Representative (1995 – 2006) and GOP House Majority Leader (2003 – 2005) Tom DeLay visited with the congressional district’s current congressman, Pete Olson, at the annual crawfish and pig roast for Fort Bend County Commissioner Vincent M. Morales Jr. last Saturday. (Photo by Elsa Malakoff Maxey)