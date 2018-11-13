Doug Boeker named fire chief

Assistant City Manager Doug Brinkley promoted Battalion Chief Doug Boeker to the position of fire chief, effective Nov. 5.

After graduating from a fire academy at the top of his class, Boeker joined the Sugar Land Fire Department in 1992. Boeker rode fire trucks for the first 20 years with Sugar Land prior to promoting to the administrative command staff. He has served as a firefighter, lieutenant and battalion chief.

His many accomplishments have included a leadership role in the creation of the Sugar Land Fired Up 5K, a sanctioned race attended by roughly 700 runners held for many years out of Fire Station 5. He has also led youth outreach programs such as Shattered Dreams, Decisions Matter and Crud Wars. His contributions toward other departmental accomplishments include managing the implementation of Senior Fires and Falls, a safety prevention program launched at several assisted living facilities in Sugar Land; and assisting with the implementation of an ambulance service that was launched after years of rapid growth in Sugar Land necessitated a change in EMS delivery. The service improved advanced life support service for Sugar Land residents.

While providing leadership innovations that ensured Sugar Land remains safer than ever before, Boeker has also served as the chief executive officer of NexGen Group (a public safety consulting and training company dedicated to improving efficiency and processes in career, combination and volunteer organizations), the general manager of Intercare Health Services and the fire commissioner for Harris-Fort Bend Emergency Services District No. 100.

Boeker earned a bachelor’s degree in fire administration from Western Illinois University in 2006. He is currently working toward a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Houston-Victoria.

He is a graduate of the National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officer program and the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service Fire Service Chief Executive Officer Program. He has held emergency medical services management positions in the public and private sectors that contributed toward successful services, compliance management and strategic initiatives.