Dragon Boat Regatta draws large crowd to Sugar Land

There was plenty of action to see at the 15th Annual Gulf Coast International Dragon Boat Regatta held Oct.13-14 at Brooks Lake in Sugar Land.

Teams from Chicago, Louisiana, Dallas and Austin competed in fierce competition to win the cup. Every year the Texas Dragon Boat Association organizes the Annual Gulf Coast International Dragon Boat Regatta. The weekend highlights the traditions and cultures of Asia and Asian-Americans while teams compete in the fastest growing water sport, 40-foot long dragon boats weighing 500 pounds racing 250 and 500 meters on Brooks Lake/Fluor campus. This year the event included more competitive racing such as the 2K and 6K endurance cup races and the Sugar Land SUP (Stand-Up Paddle) Sprint race.

Residents from Sugar Land, Houston, and cities outside of Houston came to watch the action on water and land. At this year’s event, the organization honored First Colony Community Services Association (Jack Molho) for their ongoing support of the event and its year-round paddling program.

There were also celebrity emcees, including Sugar Land councilmember Amy Mitchell, political analyst and former Sugar Land councilmember Jacquie Baly, news anchor Robert Arnold, and Zeenat Mitha, community development professional and University of Houston faculty member.

It was a fun family event that included two days of dragon boat races and cultural entertainment including Chinese Yo-Yo, Tai Chi performances, American Shaolin Kung Fu, Korean farm dances, Hawaiian hula dances and belly dancing from Amira’s Oasis. Also in attendance were Niza Garcia (Miss Harris County, 2019), Haydn Jennings (Miss Houston Outstanding Teen), and Lisa Forger (Miss Houston 2019) who participated in the opening ceremony.

This year over 40 teams competed in the regatta. The Annual Gulf Coast International Dragon Boat Regatta has come to be known as one of the largest multicultural and team-building activities in Fort Bend County – attracting over 4,000 visitors for this two-day festival.