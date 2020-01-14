Driving training program caters to young motorists with autism

The Missouri City Police Department and Hope For Three Autism Advocates recently partnered for a new training program called Police Traffic Stops and Positive Driver Outcomes. Several teens and young adults, all of whom are on the autism spectrum, attended the training to receive hands-on instruction.

During the Jan. 8 training session, Missouri City police officers shared safe-driving methods and role-played situations such as interactive police traffic stops, safety on the roadways, what to do when encountering an accident and engaging with other drivers.

According to Hope For Three, the organization initiated Police Traffic Stops and Positive Driver Outcomes to help prepare and equip citizens on the autism spectrum and emergency responders to effectively respond to driving incidents and emergencies.

For more information on the driving program and others like it provided by Hope For Three, visit hopeforthree.org.