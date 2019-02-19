Fort Bend Southwest Star Newspaper

Drowning survivor meets rescuers

On July 11, 2018, at 6:05 p.m., Missouri City dispatch received a call from a bystander performing CPR on 2-year-old Noah Whittington, who fell into a pool and drowned. Squad 31, was the first arriving unit and found CPR being performed on Noah. The crew quickly assessed Noah’s condition and began treatment. Battalion 31 Ladder 31 and Fort Bend County EMS Medic 8 arrived shortly after. While on the scene all the responding crews performed life support measures and prior to Noah’s transport his pulse returned. He was quickly transported to Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital’s emergency room. The quick actions of the bystander’s CPR and initial actions, interventions of the responding units all led to Noah’s survival. His mother recently brought him to the Missouri City station to meet and thank his rescuers. (Submitted photo)

