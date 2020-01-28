Drunk driving suspected in fatal area crash

Officials are investigating after a collision between an SUV and motorcycle left a man dead Saturday morning near Rosenberg.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 51-year-old Michelle Keith of Richmond was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter in the death of 66-year-old Billy Poe, also of Richmond.

DPS said that around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling north on Pitts Road veered into the southbound lane, striking Poe’s Harley Davidson motorcycle. DPS said Keith, later identified as the driver of the Tahoe, refused medical treatment at the scene.

DPS said in a news release that Poe was transported by Fort Bend EMS to Oak Bend Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

Officials say an investigation into the crash remains ongoing.