Dulles academic decathlon team wins large-school division at state meet

Dulles High School’s academic decathlon team placed second overall and first in the large-school division at a statewide Texas Academic Decathlon competition in San Antonio during Spring Break. The team won its fourth consecutive state championship, according to Fort Bend ISD.

The academic decathlon is a 10-event scholastic competition that tests students’ knowledge of a central theme in the areas of art, economics, literature, music, mathematics, social science and science.

Dulles’ nine-member team of Victoria Brewer, Chinaza Chinagozim, Abigail Diltz, Lana Haffar, Jeffrey Jiang, Johan John, Mi Mach, Kathryn Phung and Robert Yang won a total of 36 medals, and FBISD said each member was awarded $1,250 in scholarship money.

Jiang won the overall Scholastic event, while Diltz and John placed second and third, respectively, in the category. Yang took second in the Honors category, while Haffar won a team-high eight medals and had a perfect score in the Essay event.

Dallas Highland Park was the medium-school winner as well as the overall champion.