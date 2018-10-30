Dulles beats Bush 45-13, ties with Travis for second place

Dulles beat Bush 45-13 last Friday night at Mercer Stadium. The Vikings took a 14-0 first quarter lead, and never let the Bush offense gain any momentum, holding the Broncos to just eight first downs.

Viking quarterback Cameron Peters completed 10 of 22 passes for 142-yards, and he rushed nine times for 54 yards and two touchdowns. Javian Myles rushed 15 times for 136 yards and one touchdown, and Myles Heard rushed 12 times for 78 yards and one touchdown.

“We had a good week of practice. For the next three weeks we are really taking practice serious, because we are treating every game like it’s a playoff game. We are taking one game at a time. We can’t focus on two games ahead. We just focus on the next week. We control our own destiny,” Heard said.

Ainias Smith caught six passes for 72 yards, and on defense had two tackles and one tackle for a loss.

“We watched a lot of film on their offense. They came out and did exactly what we thought they would do. It was a good win for us, especially on defense,” Smith said.

Konnor Sheppard led the Dulles defense with six tackles, three tackles for a loss and two sacks.

Ridge Point 35, Elkins 6

Ridge Point clinched a playoff spot by beating Elkins 35-6 last Friday at Hall Stadium.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Panthers’ Mason McBride scored on a 1-yard run and John Paul Richardson scored on a 5-yard run to make the score 14-0 at halftime.

In the third quarter it was McBride scoring again on a 10-yard run and Richardson on a 20-yard pass from Will Pendergrass. McBride scored again in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard run to close out the scoring for Ridge Point. Issiah Nixon scored Elkins’ only points on a 43-yard run with four minutes to go in the game.

For the game, McBride rushed 20 times for 85 yards and three touchdowns. Pendergrass completed 9 of 16 passes for 141 yards and one touchdown, and Richardson caught five passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.

“We finally put all three phases of the game together. Our offense played outstanding, controlling the game on the ground with timely passing. Our defense settled down after the first drive and allowed very little and, once again the special teams were outstanding,” Ridge Point Head Coach Brett Sniffen said.

For Elkins, Nixon rushed four times for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Travis 62, Clements 34

Travis beat Clements 62-34 last Saturday at Mercer Stadium. Clements had a 14-7 first quarter lead, before the Travis offense shifted into high gear and took a 42-21 halftime lead.

“We knew (when we were down 14-7) we were going to be OK. It was just a matter of staying focused and getting back in the game,” Travis center Justin Gwalchmal said.

Tiger quarterback Eric Rodriguez completed 14 of 19 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns. Kaelen Shankle rushed 12 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns, and Parker Washington caught six passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns. Defensive linemen Felix Etugbo and John Henderson each had a sack.

“I am glad we got the win, but I know we didn’t execute well enough in a lot of different places. We will move on to the next game and we have a short week of preparation for them as well,” linebacker Zach Zimos said.

Clements’ quarterback John Perry completed 12 of 20 passes for 220 yards and one touchdown. Pierre Djunga rushed 27 times for 154 yards and two touchdowns, and Chris Vann caught seven passes for 172 yards and one touchdown.

“It is always good to get a win in district and get back to feeling good. Our offense did a good job of making explosive plays to get a big lead. Eric Rodriguez connected to Parker Washington for three touchdowns to get things rolling and Kaelen Shankle rushed for a season high 132 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, we gave up some big plays to an improved Clements team, but we held on for some big stops when we had to. It was a great team win that puts us one game closer to securing a playoff for the fifth consecutive year,” said Travis Head Coach Trey Sissom.

Hightower 14, Friendswood 9

Hightower quarterback Brandon Smith scored on a 3-yard run to give the Hurricanes a 7-6 lead with seven minutes to go in the first half and Hightower shut down Friendswood for the rest of the game to win 14-9 last Thursday at Hall Stadium.

Smith scored on a 24-yard run with 1:30 to go in the half to make the lead 14-6. Friendswood added a field goal in the third quarter, but that was the end of the scoring.

Austin 49, Kempner 42

The Austin Bulldogs outscored Kempner 49-42 to get their second win in a row last Thursday at Mercer Stadium.

Austin generated 475 yards of total offense with quarterback Tre Larsen completing 17 of 24 passes for 263 yards and six touchdowns. Moises Tezzo rushed 18 times for 175 yards and a touchdown, and he caught two passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. Troy Omeire caught six passes for 61 yards and three touchdowns and AJ Hanse had six receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown. Austin Anderson had 14 tackles to lead the defense, and Malcolm Johnson had 13 tackles.

Willowridge 50,

Milby 6

Willowridge was never threatened as they easily beat Milby 50-6 last Thursday at Butler Stadium.

The Eagles scored 27 points in the first quarter as they improved their district record to 5-1.

Eagle quarterback Vaughnte Frederick completed 9 of 15 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed eight times for 72 yards and one touchdown. Jhamarkus Harris rushed 15 times for 120 yards and one touchdown.

The Eagle defense was led by Floyd Vitatoe with nine tackles, including two for a loss, and he recovered a fumble. Germey Griffin had four tackles and a sack, London Bennett had two tackles and a sack and Decorya Davis had an interception.

This week

On Thursday, Dulles plays Elkins at Hall Stadium and Kempner plays Travis at Mercer Stadium. On Friday, Austin plays Bush at Mercer Stadium, Clements plays Ridge Point at Hall Stadium, and Hightower plays Shadow Creek at Freedom Stadium. On Saturday, Marshall plays Northside at Hall Stadium and Willowridge plays Manvel at Mercer Stadium.