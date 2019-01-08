Dulles beats Clements 66-37 in girls basketball

The Dulles Vikings beat Clements 66-37 in a District 20 6A girls basketball game last Friday at Clements.

The Vikings started slow as the teams were tied at 10 after the first quarter. In the second quarter, Dulles outscored the Rangers 20-7 to take a 30-17 halftime lead. Dulles’ Victoria Moore had seven points in the quarter.

Dulles opened the third quarter in a pressing defense which rattled Clements and the Vikings jumped to a 45-21 lead. Teniola Kuyinu had six points in the quarter for the Vikings.

“We didn’t change anything at halftime, I just told them to step up the intensity, put a little more pressure on the ball. We knew they struggle with ball handling, so we increased the pressure a little bit and we were able to stretch the lead out,” Dulles Coach Jay Simon said.

The Rangers were able to score 16 points in the fourth quarter, 10 of them coming on drives to the basket by Mikayla Green. The final score was 66-37.

Moore led the Vikings with 12 points while Green had 15 for the Rangers.

Simon said he was pleased with the victory but would like his team to get started earlier.

“We started out very slow, but kind of got into our groove in the second half. Our seniors stepped out and kind of pushed the lead out. We have a tendency to start slow, so we need to stop doing that,” he said.

The Vikings improved their lead to 4-1 and are in second place in the district.

“I feel we can compete for the district title this year. We have had a number of young players that have stepped up, and we have a mixture of seniors as well. Some wily veterans that have really mixed in good with the freshmen. I think the district is up for grabs this year and we can compete,” Simon said.

Clements fell to 0-4 in district play.