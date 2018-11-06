Dulles beats Elkins 22-21, clinches first playoff spot in 6 years

With one week to go in the season, the playoff picture is clearing up. In District 20 6A, Ridge Point, Travis and Dulles have punched their tickets for the playoffs. Ridge Point and Travis will compete in 6A Division 1, and Dulles will compete in 6A Division 2. The final playoff qualifier for Division 2 will be the winner of the Austin and Elkins game next Saturday.

In District 11 5A Division 2, both Marshall and Willowridge will be advancing to the playoffs.

In District 10 5A Division 1, Hightower is tied for fourth place and still in the fight for a playoff spot.

Dulles 22, Elkins 21

Dulles came from behind to beat Elkins 22-21 last Thursday at Hall Stadium. The win puts the Vikings in the playoffs for the first time in six years.

Trailing 14-7 at halftime, the Vikings added a 22-yard field goal by Tristan Wendt in the third quarter to cut the lead to 14-10 to begin the fourth quarter. With 7:04 to go in the game, Elkins’ Issiah Nixon scored on an 11-yard run to put the Knights up 21-10. Dulles cut the lead to 21-16 when Javian Myles scored on a 16-yard run with 5:10 to go in the game.

The Vikings then won the game, and their playoff spot, when quarterback Cameron Peters ran into the end zone from 4 yards out with 27 seconds remaining in the game.

“Making the playoffs means everything. I remember two years ago we said we were going to go, but this year we actually meant it. We’ve worked hard, and we definitely deserve this position. I’m truly thankful that God has blessed us to make it this far. We’ve made history,” Dulles’ Ainias Smith said.

Peters completed 15 of 25 passes for 139-yards and one touchdown, and he rushed 8 times for 21-yards and the game winning touchdown.

Myles carried the ball 38 times for 179-yards and one touchdown, and he caught 3 passes for 24-yards and a touchdown.

This year’s Viking team has become a close-knit team.

“I feel this team has more of a family bond than the teams in the past. We all played together as freshmen and I believe that we as a unit know that we control our own destiny. Our goal for this season was to be one of the four teams out of the district to make the playoffs and we worked our tails off all offseason to make that dream come true,” senior Myles Heard said.

The Viking defense held Elkins to 281-yards of total offense, while the Viking offense generated 420-yards of total offense.

Elkins was led by Nixon who rushed 14 times for 91-yards and one touchdown, and Kolby White caught 6 passes for 96-yards and a touchdown.

Travis 68, Kempner 24

Parker Washington scored two touchdowns in the first two minutes of the game to lead Travis to a 68-24 win over Kempner last Thursday at Mercer Stadium.

Washington also scored on a 65-yard touchdown pass in the first 14 seconds of the third quarter as he caught 5 passes for 146-yards. All of his scores were the result of Kempner fumbles on kickoffs.

For the game, Travis generated 490-yards of total offense. Quarterback Eric Rodriguez completed 15 of 19 passes for 285-yards and five touchdowns. Mike Samba caught 4 passes for 81-yards and a touchdown and Colin Mushinski had 2 catches for 10-yards and a touchdown. Aundre Smith rushed 8 times for 115-yards and two touchdowns.

“Our offense was consistent tonight. We didn’t make any mistakes or have any silly penalties. We talked all week about playing a clean game. We just wanted to come out and do what we do offensively and play sound. If we can get the ball spread around to Parker (Washington) and Kaelen (Shankle) and Aundre (Smith), we expect to have a good night on offense, Travis Head Coach Trey Sissom said. “Aundre is our sophomore scat back who has really come on during the season. He has worked himself into the varsity lineup and the last three or four games he has had some really good production.”

Kempner’s flexbone offense did generate 399-yards of offense, all on the ground, but their first minute mistakes in each half, prevented them from keeping the game competitive. The Cougars Jordan Shelton rushed 29 times for 147-yards and a touchdown.

“Most offenses in our district run the same scheme, so it’s a big change to go against Kempner but I think we handled it pretty well,” Travis defensive end John Henderson said.

The Tigers had just a few days to prepare for the flexbone.

“We had a short week. We played last Saturday and then we turned around on a Thursday to play Kempner and their running offense. Our kids did really well. They don’t line up in a bunch of different formations, so if we could just get lined up where we wanted to be, we thought we had a good shot. We slowed them down as much as we could, but they still had a bunch of yards. Jordan Shelton, their running back, is as good as anyone in the district,” Sissom said.

Austin 28, Bush 27

Moises Tezzo scored on a 1-yard run with 4:20 to go in the game, and Stephen Pijnnaken kicked the extra point to give Austin a 28-27 win over Bush last Friday at Mercer Stadium. Bush scored first on a 25-yard field goal by Wilfredo Guzman. Austin replied with Troy Omeire scoring on a 26-yard pass from Tre Larsen, and Guzman added another field goal to make the halftime score Austin 7 Bush 6.

Austin scored twice in the third quarter, the first on a 34-yard run by Tezzo, and then Omeire caught a 53-yard pass from Larsen to put the Bulldogs up 21-6.

Bush never gave up as Demetrice Jones scored twice on runs of 38-yards and 14-yards, and Kenneth Phillips scored on a 5-yard run. The extra point on Phillips touchdown was no good, making the score Bush 27 Austin 21. Tezzo then scored to tie the game, and Stephen Pijnnaken kicked the extra point to give the Bulldogs the win.

For the game, Tezzo rushed 19 times for 139-yards and two touchdowns. Larsen completed 7 of 22 passes for 135-yards and two touchdowns, and Omeire caught 5 passes for 130-yards and two touchdowns.

Bush was led by Demetrice Jones who rushed 29 times for 148-yards and two touchdowns. Bush was held to just 11 passing yards and they committed 13 penalties for 121-yards.

Ridge Point 56,

Clements 7

The Ridge Point defense held Clements to just 73 total yards including a loss of 18-yards on the ground as they beat Clements 56-7 last Friday at Hall Stadium.

The Panthers were never threatened as they scored 49 straight points before Clements could get on the scoreboard.

Ridge Point quarterback Will Pendergrass completed 7 of 14 passes for 108-yards and two touchdowns. Adonal Mitchell caught 3 passes for 76-yards and one touchdown and he rushed 3 times for 42-yards and a touchdown. John Norman rushed 8 times for 79-yards and one touchdown.

Clements’ quarterback John Perry completed 14 of 22 passes for 91-yards.

Shadow Creek 28,

Hightower 12

Shadow Creek remained undefeated in district play as they beat Hightower 28-12 last Friday at Freedom Stadium. The Hurricanes are tied for fourth place in District 11 5A Division 1 and will need a win on Thursday night against Foster to have a shot at the playoffs.

Marshall 65,

Northside 7

The Buffaloes scored 37 points in the first quarter as they stampeded Northside 65-7 last Saturday at Hall Stadium. Michael Jones started the scoring parade with a 45-yard interception return, followed by a Malik Hormsby 2-yard touchdown run, a safety, a Jerry Davis 15-yard touchdown run, a Norman Baker 20-yard interception return, and a Korey King 15-yard pass from Hormsby.

In the second quarter, Davis and Devon Achane both scored on 15-yard runs. Marshall closed out their scoring with a Dalevon Campbell 15-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Reynolds and Jamille Adams’ 2-yard run.

The Buffaloes are 9-0 overall and 7-0 in district play.

Manvel 51,

Willowridge 7

Manvel broke open a 7-7 tie at halftime to score 35 points in the third quarter to beat Willowridge 51-7 last Saturday at Mercer Stadium. Willowridge contributed to their demise by losing five fumbles.

The Eagles’ Vaughnte Frederick rushed 30 times for 112-yards and he completed 5 of 19 passes for 61-yards and a touchdown.

District 20 6A

Ridge Point 6 0

Travis 5 1

Dulles 5 1

Elkins 3 3

Austin 3 3

Bush 2 4

Kempner 0 6

Clements 0 6

District 10 5A D1

Shadow Creek 6 0

Angleton 5 1

Foster 4 2

Hightower 3 3

Friendswood 3 3

Terry 2 4

Ball 1 5

Texas City 0 6

District 11 5A D2

Marshall 7 0

Manvel 6 1

Willowridge 5 2

Sterling 4 3

Northside 4 4

Madison 3 4

Waltrip 3 4

Milby 0 7

Sharpstown 0 7

This Week

On Thursday, Dulles plays Ridge Point at Mercer Stadium and Hightower plays Foster at Hall Stadium. On Friday, Bush plays Travis at Hall Stadium and Marshall plays Madison at Butler Stadium. On Saturday, Clements plays Kempner at Hall Stadium, Austin plays Elkins at Mercer Stadium, and Willowridge plays Sterling at Barnett Stadium.