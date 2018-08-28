Dulles has experience and talent to go far this season

Returning for Dulles this season are Ainias Smith, voted District 20 6A’s all-purpose player last year, Myles Heard, a first team all-district running back and safety, and Cameron Peters, the district’s offensive newcomer of last season.

“I believe this year is going to be one of our best years. Everyone is coming together as a team. The chemistry that we have made throughout the entire summer and fall has been great. We should be looking good this year,” Smith said.

Head Coach J.L. Geist likes what he sees so far this season.

“We had a good series of practices leading up to our first scrimmage. Guys have been working really hard. We had probably the best first week of practice that we have had in the three years I have been here, as far as effort, intensity and focus.

We had a good test in our scrimmage with Marshall. That is an excellent team. So, it was a great chance for us to experience speed and physicality. It really helped get us ready for the first part of our season,” Geist said.

Ainias Smith is in his senior year, and he will be all over the field during a game.

“I will be playing running back, defensive back and wide receiver this year. And this year I am the starting punter. It was pretty cool at our scrimmage, to be out there punting,” Smith said.

“We can play Ainias in a lot of positions. He gives us the opportunity to do a lot of different things just by moving him around. So, he will play a lot of different spots,” Geist said.

On offense, junior Cameron Peters is settling in as quarterback.

“This year feels better. I am more comfortable with the offense, and the receivers have more trust in me this year to get them the ball,” Peters said. “The team looks good this year. We always have things we need to work on, but it’s all coming together.”

Last year, Myles Heard was the only player to be voted to the all-district first team on both offense and defense. He is being counted on to play running back, slot receiver and safety this season.

“I prefer to play safety. When I am playing safety, I first look at the quarterback and watch to see if it’s a run. If the quarterback hands off, I come up to stop the run. If he keeps the ball, I go into pass coverage. If there are multiple receivers, I end up covering one man to man. We are out there on an island,” Heard said.

Geist is pleased with his offensive line and his defense.

“The offensive line has been having a good year. I am pleased with the guys we have coming back. Isaiah Hookfin is a big physical kid. He is fast, and he had a really good spring,” Geist said. “We were pretty young on defense last year. The defensive line was mostly juniors last year. Most of those guys are returning so we feel good about our defensive line. The leader of the outside linebackers is Darius Phillips. He is doing a great job. In the secondary, we have Myles Heard playing safety for us. He does an excellent job in the secondary. I feel really good about what we can be defensively.”

Dulles 2018

Football Schedule

Week 1: @ Willowridge

Week 2: @ Terry

Week 3: Hightower

Week 4: Open

Week 5: Austin

Week 6: @ Travis

Week 7: Clements

Week 8: @ Kempner

Week 9: Bush

Week 10: @ Elkins

Week 11: Ridge Point