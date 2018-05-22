Dulles High School science bowl team places seventh at nationals

U.S. Rep. Pete Olson, R-Texas, came to Dulles High School to present the Congressional Recognition from the U.S. House of Representatives to the science bowl team for its victory at the National Science Bowl. The National Science Bowl competition is one of the most competitive science competitions in the nation and requires scholastic qualities of the highest degree, which all the members of the Dulles High School Science Team possess. Pictured left to right are Judy Matney, coach; Pete Olson, Congressman; the team, Andrew Liu; Shree Mohan; Ethan Zahid; Naveen Mukkat; Krish Singal; and Dr. Jennifer Nichols, principal of Dulles High School. (Submitted photo)