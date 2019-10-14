Dulles holds off Clements for first district win

As the clock ticked down on the Dulles Vikings’ first District 20-6A win of the season, they likely didn’t care how the game looked as they slogged through a scoreless second half.

Finishing with the most points was the only outcome that mattered to the Vikings, who held off the Clements Rangers 20-14 Saturday afternoon at Mercer Stadium. Dulles improved to 2-4 on the season and 1-2 in district play.

Amidst a game that saw tough sledding between the tackles and some sloppy special teams play with multiple blocked kicks, senior running back Tim Gans lead the offensive attack with two first-half touchdown runs as the Vikings took a 20-2 lead into the locker room at halftime.

They then withstood a second half-onslaught that saw Clements quarterback John Perry connect on two long touchdown passes to Caleb Guajardo and Pierre Djunga in the third quarter before holding on for the win.

Dulles Head Coach Shane Byrd credited strong offensive line and special teams play for helping seal the victory. Jayden Williams blocked a punt to set up for a TD, while Breyon Ruben blocked his fifth field goal of the year.

“Perseverance was our theme for the week and Clements put us to the test,” he said.

Dulles in back in action at 7 p.m. Friday against Kempner (2-4, 0-3 district) at Hall Stadium.

The loss dropped Clements to 1-5 overall and 0-3 in 20-6A. The Rangers look for their first district victory at 7 p.m. Friday against Austin (1-5, 1-2 district) at Mercer Stadium.

Eagles outgun Northside

Willowridge bounced back from a blowout loss against Marshall with a strong performance against Northside last week, posting their second 70-point mark of the season with a 74-49 victory Thursday night at Hall Stadium.

Sophomore running back Jamarcus Buckner ran for 159 yards and a touchdown to lead the charge. It was his third 100-yard game of the season, but his first such performance since Sept. 7 against Westbury. He has now amassed 602 yards and six touchdowns on the year.

Quarterback Rufus Scott completed 10 of 16 passes for 193 yards and four touchdowns, his third multi-touchdown performance of the season. His favorite targets were Javion Chatman (118 yards, two TDs) and Lidarian Carter (92 yards, two TDs). The 118 yards marked a season high total for Chatman.

Thursday’s victory improved Willowridge to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in District 11-5A. They will look to start a new winning streak at 7 p.m. Thursday against Madison at Butler Stadium.

Below is last week’s area scoreboard and this week’s schedule.

Last Week’s Scores

Oct. 10

Marshall 54, Waltrip 7

Willowridge 74, Northside 49

Oct. 11

Hightower 29, Texas City 10

Travis 48, Austin 7

Ridge Point 24, Bush 0

Stafford 18, Wheatley 14

Oct. 12

Elkins 38, Kempner 7

Dulles 20, Clements 14

This Week’s Games

Thursday

Ridge Point at Travis, 6:30 p.m.

Hightower vs. Galveston Ball, 7 p.m.

Willowridge at Madison, 7 p.m.

Friday

Clements at Austin, 7 p.m.

Dulles vs. Kempner, 7 p.m.

Stafford @atNavasota, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Elkins vs. Bush, 1 p.m.

Marshall vs. Sharpstown, 1 p.m.