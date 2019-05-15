Dulles takes 2nd place in Science Bowl

The Dulles High School recently took home 2nd place in the National Science Bowl. They are the first team from Texas to win 2nd place

The NSB brings together thousands of high school students from across the country to compete in a fast-paced question-and-answer format where they solve technical problems and answer questions on a range of science disciplines including biology, chemistry, Earth and space science, organic chemistry, energy, physics and math.

The team won a $1,000 check for the school’s science department as well as a five-day trip to Alaska to study the state’s wildlife.