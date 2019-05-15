Fort Bend Southwest Star Newspaper

Dulles takes 2nd place in Science Bowl

L to R: Dulles Science Bowl coaches Judy Matney and Chandra Mohan and team members Andrew Liu, Shree Mohan, Naveen Mukkatt, Ethan Zahid, and Krish Singal after the Science Bowl. (Photo from Dulles High School)

The Dulles High School recently took home 2nd place in the National Science Bowl. They are the first team from Texas to win 2nd place 

  The NSB brings together thousands of high school students from across the country to compete in a fast-paced question-and-answer format where they solve technical problems and answer questions on a range of science disciplines including biology, chemistry, Earth and space science, organic chemistry, energy, physics and math.

The team won a $1,000 check for the school’s science department as well as a five-day trip to Alaska to study the state’s wildlife.

