Dulles theme is respect all, fear none

By Bill McCaughey

For the Fort Bend Star

J.L. Geist, in his second year at Dulles, will have a less experienced team this year but that doesn’t bother him.

“This will be the second year these players have been in our system, so actually they are more experienced in our system than last year’s team,” Geist said. “We are a little younger, but our guys are ready to step up and play. We emphasize to our guys that they need to have respect for the teams and players in our district, and there are some really good teams and players here, but we should not fear them. We will be ready to take on anyone.” The offense has a new quarterback, but he has a familiar name. Ainias Smith, last year’s unanimous selection as offensive newcomer of the year in the district as a wide receiver, will start at quarterback. Smith played quarterback as a freshman and is confident going into the season.

“I have played quarterback before so I’m not nervous at all about taking over the position. We run a lot of run/pass options so I will look to hit the open man, but I am ready to run if necessary,” Smith said. “We have some really good running backs this year in Isaiah Milton and Myles Heard, and our receivers have good speed.”

Smith, a Texas Top 100 Junior as a wide receiver, may also see some minutes on defense. Smith would like his team to get out to fast start.

“I would like us to start out fast, and then when district games begin, keep the momentum going,” Smith said.

The offensive line is big. Alfred Gansallo, an all-district first team guard last year, is 6-3 and weighs 335 pounds. Blake Householder is 6-0 and 280 pounds, James Walker is 5-8, 240 pounds and Alex Brewer is 5-10, 230 pounds.

Myles Heard, a safety last year who had 75 tackles and can run a 4.5 40, will play both linebacker and running back this year.

“I prefer to play safety but the coaches are moving me around a lot on defense this year. I want to play where I can help the team the most,” Heard said. “Our defense is younger this year, but we have a lot of talented guys who are ready to play. I would like for us to get off to a good start sets the momentum for the season.”

Senior linebacker Chalin Morgan will join Heard in the linebacker unit.

“Our guys feel good about where we are,” Geist said. “We have no fear.”

Dulles opens the season with Alief Elsik on Friday at Crump Stadium.