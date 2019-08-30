Dupre among finalists for state honor

An area superintendent is on a short list for one of the state’s top academic administrator recognitions.

Fort Bend ISD superintendent Charles Dupre has been selected as one of five finalists for the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) annual Superintendent of the Year award, which will be announced Sept. 21 during the TASB convention in Dallas. The district of the winning superintendent and state finalists will receive an award from Balfour.

Dupre was named the Region 4 superintendent of the year last month. Regional winners took part in interviews with the TASB’s state selection committee Aug. 23-24 in Austin, where they answered questions addressing topics such as advocacy, community engagement, the superintendent’s work with the school board and the future of public education in their regions.

In Dupre’s case, the committee cited advocacy efforts and the encouragement he gives staff to speak up for the district and public education during his six years leading the district, along with his work with the FBISD school board to help it face the challenges of serving the district’s 77,000 students.