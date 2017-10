EARNING HISTORY

Carlos Correa, left, and Jose Altuve celebrate a score Friday as the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 8-2 in Game 2 of the American League Division Series. The Astros beat the Red Sox 8-2 in Game 1, both held at Minute Maid Park, but lost at Boston Sunday 10-3. The Astros beat the Red Sox 5-4 in Game 4 Monday afternoon in Boston and advance

to the American League Championship Series against the winner of the ALDS between Cleveland and the New York Yankees.