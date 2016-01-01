Eldridge Park pond stocked with rainbow trout

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department stocked the pond at Eldridge Park with 750 rainbow trout on Jan. 25, adding to the bass, catfish and perch that have been stocked in the past.

Each winter from November through early March, Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Inland Fisheries Division, in cooperation with participating cities and agencies, stock more than 300,000 catchable-size rainbow trout in more than 100 locations across Texas.

This trout-stocking program is designed to provide increased wintertime fishing opportunities for Texas anglers.

Sugar Land residents are welcome to fish the lake; however, all state fishing regulations include licenses for those 17 and older and a daily bag limit of five fish per angler apply.

Check www.tpwd.texas.gov for up-to-date information.

The lake is part of Eldridge Park, a 43-acre community park located on Eldridge Road near the West Airport intersection.

The park facilities include a community meeting room for 65 people, picnic pavilion, restrooms, grills, benches, picnic tables, 1.2 miles of trails, fishing pier, concession stand, playground, 10 soccer fields and a 500-car parking lot.

For more information, contact the city’s Parks and Recreation Department at 281-275-2825 or visit Facebook.com/sugarlandparks.