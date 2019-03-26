Elected officials discuss using veterans as mentors in schools

Rep. Pete Olson and Fort Bend County Judge KP George co-hosted a roundtable meeting last week to bring local elected officials, veterans’ organizations and school districts together to discuss how they can connect veterans with local students as mentors.

George, Assistant Superintendent and District Coordinator for School Improvement in Fort Bend ISD Dr. Anthony Indelicato, Interim Superintendent of Alvin ISD Dr. Daniel Combs, Director of Family Engagement for Alvin ISD Anna Pasarella, Pearland ISD Superintendent Dr. John Kelly, Assistant Superintendent for Elementary School Leadership and Support for Katy ISD Dr. Vonda Washington, Texas Veterans Commissioner Kevin Barber and members of local school boards and representatives from the VFW and Travis Manion Foundation attended.

During the roundtable, they brainstormed opportunities for federal, state and local governments and organizations to work together to improve school safety and mental health resources by encouraging more veteran involvement in schools.

“As a parent, nothing is more important than protecting my children,” Olson said. “Today’s youth face pressure and challenges that are vastly different from previous generations. Our veterans are trained to protect others and have a keen understanding of the mental and emotional issues our kids face. By encouraging more veteran involvement in our schools, we can help our kids foster relationships with our veteran community and give students mentors and role models to look up to during their formative years.”

“The best part of my time serving on the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees was with the tens of thousands of students in the school system,” George said. “Now, as county judge, I serve hundreds of thousands of children throughout our area and realize there is an important need for mentorship and development of lifelong values. As my wife and I raise our three children, I want to ensure they are instilled with a good moral compass, discipline, and strong character as they become the leaders of tomorrow.

“In addition, these traits and values are also those of our veterans who have stepped up yet again, to serve their community by working with our schools. The partnerships between our veteran population and our schools are invaluable in making our world a better place for our children and generations to come,” he said.