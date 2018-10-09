Election a time to bring change to Missouri City

Dear Editor,

The election results next month in Missouri City are very likely to make huge changes in the governance of our town. One of Missouri City’s most pressing goals is to promote commercial growth so that the city’s tax base will increase.

Voters can play a key role in this by choosing elected officials who will provide innovation and initiative in this effort. Newly elected officials will need to ensure that Missouri City continues to be a community rated as one of the more progressive and safer places to live in Texas. The new city council and mayoral candidates understand growth as a priority and many use it as a key part of their platform.

A major reason for an aggressive attitude toward development in Missouri City is that we very much need new businesses that pay both property and sales taxes. One of the incumbents seeking office touts that during his administration a large amount of “taxable property” has been brought into the city’s jurisdiction. He really can’t say that new tax sources have been established because many of these new businesses don’t pay property or sales taxes due to tax abatement (incentive) agreements or because they are wholesalers and pay no sales taxes. Missouri City will need elected officials who are serious about increasing the town’s real tax base and bringing in new businesses that we all can enjoy.

Missouri City has publicized that the city is one of the most diverse and inclusive of any city anywhere. But, the city council is composed of all men and only one woman. Is that supposed to be inclusive and representative? What residents can do about this is look seriously at the female candidates for city council and mayor and their platforms and qualifications.

For women to have their views and opinions considered is an important matter and obviously women can relate to their own segment of the population better than men. This is a great opportunity too for women to change the demeanor of the city council. We need a kinder and gentler Missouri City Council and electing women would substantially help that situation. Even more significant, the female candidates we have running for mayor and city council are eminently qualified. We have business owners, an attorney, a city planning expert, and a non-profit manager, all with degrees and advanced degrees. Let’s upgrade our city council and make it more diverse and inclusive, just like our town.

Lastly, Missouri City has become a town of young families with one of their main focuses being on a family lifestyle. Golf is a good sport but our town has many other appealing traits. Most importantly, we need to advertise that Missouri City is a vibrant, progressive suburb of Houston, not a retirement community focused on golf. Please read for yourself the platforms of the city council candidates and decide for yourself whether their future picture of the city is in accord with your own.

Howard E. Moline

Missouri City