Election filings

Kermally

Naushad Kermally runs for Sugar Land City Council District 2

Telfair resident Naushad Kermally added his name to the list of candidates running for Sugar Land District 2 City Councilmember.

Kermally has a long history of service to the Sugar Land community through numerous organizations and volunteer activities and he is now committed to serving by being on City Council. Kermally serves on the board of Child Advocates of Fort Bend and is a former HOA neighborhood delegate. He is a graduate of two City of Sugar Land programs: Sugar Land 101 and the Citizens Police Academy. He has served on the city’s Taskforce for Parks Bond, the Zoning Board of Adjustments and currently serves on the Ethics Review Board. Kermally is also a graduate of the Fort Bend Chamber Leadership Program.

For more information, visit KermallyforSugarLand.com.

David Gornet runs for Sugar Land City Council District 2

David Gornet has filed as a candidate to serve the residents of Sugar Land’s District 2 as Council Member in the May 4, 2019 election.

Gornet has lived in what is now Council District 2 for 28 years. District 2 is currently served by Councilmember Bridget Yeung, whose service is term limited this year.

Gornet

During his years in Sugar Land Gornet has served in many roles in the community, both elected and volunteer. He has served or continues to serve the community as; a New Territory HOA neighborhood delegate and board member, board member of Fort Bend County MUD 67, a board member of Fort Bend County LID 17, a member of and division chair for the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce and is a graduate of the Fort Bend Chamber Leadership Development Program, a member of the FBISD Campus Based Leadership team for Walker Station and FBISD Vocational High School Development Panel, founding board member of West Sugar Land Little League, YMCA and HYSA (Houston Youth Soccer Association), Chairman of the City of Sugar Land Charter Review Commission, member of the Fort Bend County Park Bond Advisory Committee and is a life member and committeeman for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

For more information, visit www.gornet.net or email david@gornet.net.