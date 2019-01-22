Election filings

Scarcella seeks re-election as Stafford mayor

Leonard Scarcella has announced his candidacy for re-election as mayor of the City of Stafford this May.

“As one of the longest continuously serving mayors in the nation, I’ve led this city on a storied journey of incredible achievements, of which most others cities would dare not dream. Noteworthy in my many decades of long accomplishments has been the involvement of citizens of all races and cultures in the truly American pursuit of working, playing, learning and worshipping together to form a better city,” he said.

“So what’s on the horizon? At its last meeting of 2018, city council approved the building of a new two-story police annex and a new fire station/ administration complex, both of which should be completed this year. Supplement that with the much celebrated Grid, a mixed use, multi-purpose revitalization complex being erected on the former Texas Instruments property. The developer has advertised it—which induced the city to commit $18 million to the endeavor—as a project that will transform Stafford and make the city into a point of destination. It will be difficult to achieve those lofty goals, but we all very much look forward to the improvements and enhancements it will bring.

Then there is the Revitalization of the FM1092 Corridor project moving forward in conjunction with TxDoT which will materially elevate the appearance, mobility and commercialization of this span of highway modeled after Westheimer in Houston,” he said.

Abdulhameed seeks Pct. 3 Constable post

Mohammed Nehad Abdulhameed is running for Fort Bend County Constable Office Precinct 3. The Precinct 3 Constable Office covers the entire Sugar Creek neighborhood community. Abdulhameed supports proactive policing for Sugar Creek. A kickoff party will be held at La Finca Mexican Restaurant, 23930 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy at 7 p.m. on Feb. 1. RSVP to mo@nehad2020.com.

Walz to seek Congressional seat

Army combat veteran, helicopter pilot, and small business owner Joe Walz announced his candidacy for U.S. House of Representatives Texas District 22 in the 2020 Republican Primary.

Walz was born and raised in TX-22. He is the middle child of two sisters who all grew up in the Mission Bend area. After graduating high school, Walz spent nearly 11 years in the Army. Over the course of his career, Walz spent over 2,000 hours crewing CH-47 Chinook helicopters through the skies of Iraq (flight engineer / door gunner), being awarded The Air Medal twice.

During and after his military career Joe studied criminal justice and aeronautical technology, receiving his commercial helicopter pilot certificate in 2014. Walz currently lives in Richmond with his wife of nearly seven years, his three daughters.

For more information, visit www.JoeWalz.us.