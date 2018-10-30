Election preview: Congress, district clerk, justice of the peace

This week the Fort Bend Star takes a look at the candidates in the contested races for various regional and county positions in the Nov. 6 election.

Seeking the U.S. House District 22 seat are incumbent Republican Pete Olson, Democrat Sri Preston Kulkarni, Libertarian John B. McElligott, and independent Kellen Sweny. (McElligott did not respond.) Running for Fort Bend County District Clerk are incumbent Republican Annie Rebecca Elliot and Democrat Beverly McGrew Walker. (Elliott did not respond.) Running for Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace are Democrat Michael Antalan and Republican Kelly Crow. (Antalan did not respond.) Seeking to retain the Precinct 1, Position 2 Justice of the Peace seat is Republican Mary S. Ward. Running a write-in campaign against her is Lilly Ubernosky.

Early voting ends Nov. 2 and Election Day is Nov. 6. Profiles of candidates in the Missouri City municipal races are on page 5. Election results will be posted online at www.fortbendstar.com and in the Nov. 14 edition of the paper.

U.S. House District 22

Name: Pete Olson

Political party: Republican

Age: 55

City of residence: Sugar Land

Education: B.A., Rice University 1985, J.D., University of Texas 1988

Qualifications for this position: Officer in the United States Navy (1988-1998); Legislative Aide to Texas Senator Phil Gramm (1998-2002); Chief of Staff to Texas Senator John Cornyn (2002-2007); U.S. Representative for TX-22 (2009-present)

Campaign website: www.olsonforcongress.com

Email address: pete@olsonforcongress.com

Phone number: 281-980-0750

Name: Sri Preston Kulkarni

Political party: Democratic

Age: 39

City of Residence: Sugar Land

Education: B.A. The University of Texas at Austin, M.P.A. Harvard’s Kennedy School

Qualifications for this position: After growing up in Houston, I went on to serve my country for 14 years as a United States foreign service officer in warzones like Iraq, working to keep America safe. Over the past few years, I realized that the biggest threat to America is not abroad, but at home in the form of partisan hostility and bickering. That’s why I came back to my state to run for Congress, because I believe in an America where we put aside our differences and work together to solve the problems that face us all.

Campaign website: www.kulkarniforcongress.com

Email address: sri.preston@kulkarniforcongress.com

Phone number: N/A

Name: Kellen Sweny

Political party: Independent

Age: 30

City of residence: Pearland

Education: Texas Tech University, Bachelor of Arts: Political Science and Spanish, Graduated December 2009 Magna Cum Laude in Honor Studies

Qualifications for this position: Education and experience can vary, but my commitment to servant leadership is what qualifies me for this office. We need representatives who put aside partisan politics and find the best options to move us forward. We need Congress to look like our nation, represent our communities, and move beyond their focus of self-preservation. Sound bites, headlines, and grandstanding are simply re-election tactics; we need Congress to actually govern. I will work to transform the current, broken status quo by constructing the government we all deserve: a government owned by the people, working for the people.

Campaign website: KellenForCongress.com

Email address: kellen@peoplecampaign.org

Phone number: 281-643-7103

Fort Bend County District Clerk

Name: Beverley McGrew Walker

Political party: Democrat

Age: 63

City of residence: Missouri City

Education: Bachelor of Arts: Languages: Texas A&M University; Master of Education: Counseling Psychology: University of Houston; Doctor Jurisprudence: Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University

Qualifications for this position: Former Houston City Council Member, at-large, business woman, attorney in private practice, former program director, the ability to supervise and get along well with others.

Campaign website: beverleymcgrewwalkerfordistrictclerk.com

Email address: beverleymcgrewwalkercampaign@gmail.com

Phone number: 346-420-7155

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 Place 2

Name: Lilly Ubernosky

Political party: Write-in candidate

Age: 50

City of residence: Rosenberg

Education: Associates of Arts Degree – WCJC, Certified Master Justice of the Peace Court Clerk – Texas Justice Court Training Center, Texas State University

Qualifications for this position: I have over 14 years of hands on experience in this Justice of the Peace Court working in most aspects of the court. I am highly knowledgeable of the laws and the processes of this court. Supervisory duties included processing weekly/monthly reports, the yearly budget, and managing a staff of seven case managers. Continuous yearly training with the Texas Justice Court Training Center.

Campaign website: facebook.com/writeinlillyforjp

Email address: writeinlillyforjp@gmail.com

Phone number: 979-264-9899

Name: Mary S. Ward

Political Party: Republican

City of residence: Rosenberg

Education: Texas Judicial Training, University West Georgia (BS), A&M Law Enforcement Academy, Texas Department of Criminal Justice Training, Texas State Guard, and life experiences.

Qualifications for this position: Honest, proven conservative, dedicated with experience.

Email address: Marymsw100@aol.com

Phone number: 832-671-6990

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3

Name: Kelly Crow

Political party: Republican

Age: 47

City of residence: Richmond

Education: B.A. Political Science, Texas A&M University, 1994; Doctor of Jurisprudence, South Texas College of Law, 1997

Qualifications for this position: Licensed attorney and prosecutor 21 years, Municipal Court Judge for cities of Missouri City, Fulshear and Rosenberg. Assistant City Attorney for cities of Missouri City and Sugar Land practicing municipal law.

Campaign website: crowforjusticeofthepeace.com

Email address: kncrow70@gmail.com

Phone number: 281-908-2393