Election preview: County Court-at-Law judges

This week the Fort Bend Star takes a look at the candidates in the contested races for county court-at-law judges No. 3, 4, 5, and 6 in the Nov. 6 election.

In County Court-at-Law No. 1, Republican Chris Morales is running unopposed. The same goes for Republican Jeffrey A. Mc­Means in County Court-at-Law No. 2.

In County Court-at-Law No. 3, Republican Tricia Krenek faces Democrat Juli Mathew.

The County Court-at-Law No. 4 race pits Democrat Toni Wallace against Republican Amy Mitchell.

The County Court-at-Law No. 5 race has Republican Harold Kennedy against Democrat Teana Watson.

In the County Court-at-Law No. 6 contest, Democrat Sherman Hatton Jr. faces Republican Dean Hrbacek.

Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 3

Name: Juli Mathew

Political party: Democratic

Age: 42

City of residence: Sugar Land

Education: Juris doctorate, Delaware Law School; Bachelors, Penn State University

Qualifications for this position: I have the requisite experience to be an outstanding Judge of County Court at Law 3. I am the most qualified candidate for this position. Some of the roles and areas that I have handled over the years as an attorney include: the Associate Municipal Judge for the City of Arcola, civil litigation, criminal defense, probation cases assigned through the Texas Department of Corrections, landlord tenant issues, oil and gas and probate matters. During this time, I have practiced in Fort Bend, Montgomery, Harris, Brazoria, Galveston, Jefferson and other counties in and around Houston. Having this experience in various courts, I have seen what works and does not work. I can bring effective and efficient changes to the county court system that will positively impact the residents of Fort Bend County. When a Fort Bend County resident is in front of the court, whether by choice or otherwise, I believe they are looking for a swift and fair resolution for their issue and to be treated justly. In order to provide this, I am committed to the following: 1. Reducing backlog and ensure that cases are automatically set for hearings and trials once pleadings are filed thereby saving tax payer funds. 2. Allowing for submission hearing through written pleadings, rather than mandatory attorney appearances thereby benefitting their clients in saving attorney fees. 3. Collaborate and meet with the constituents in this County and the attorneys that practice in this court on a regular basis to ensure that concerns are addressed properly and appropriately. I have been a resident of Fort Bend County since 2002 and am active in the community as well as several civic organizations. I am member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church.

Campaign website: www.juliforjudge.com

Email address: juli@julimathewforjudge.com

Phone number: 281-221-1185

Name: Tricia Krenek

Political party: Republican

Age: 40

City of residence: Fulshear

Education: I graduated from the University of St. Thomas earning both a BBA and MBA in accounting prior to obtaining my law degree from the University of Houston Law Center. I studied abroad as an undergraduate at the University of Reading in England and then as a law student at the University of Innsbruck in Austria under the late United States Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

Qualifications for this position: I am the managing partner of a litigation firm in Katy with my husband, Ed Krenek, and I have first-hand understanding and respect for the rule of law and experience that makes me the right choice for County Court of Law 3. As part of my legal practice, I have handled hundreds of cases to conclusion through trial, mediation, and settlement. My experience includes a wide variety of business and commercial litigation, civil rights cases, consumer matters, business organization cases, personal injury, property tax litigation, wills and probate, trust and estate planning, oil and gas issues, landlord-tenant issues, among other matters. Additionally, I am a mediator certified through the A.A. White Institute. My successes in the courtroom are the result of dedication to clients and the law as well as my zeal towards finding a resolution that promotes the interests of the parties involved while remaining committed to upholding the highest standards of the law.

The qualities that make me the right choice for judge of this court are my servant’s heart; my commitment to conservative, Christian values; and my dedication to public service. My education, training, and experience provide me a strong foundation to faithfully adhere to a constitutionally sound approach of applying the rule of law as written, avoiding judicial activism and administering justice in a fair, impartial and compassionate manner. My passion for public service and my love for community is reflected in my two terms as a Fulshear city council member, most recently serving as Mayor Pro Tem. Serving in city government has provided me exceptional opportunities to develop skills that blend well with my legal training. I have helped create sound, conservative, and fiscally responsible policies needed to address issues important to the citizens I am blessed to serve.

Campaign website: www.triciakrenek.com

Email address: triciakrenek@gmail.com

Phone number: 713-459-8953

Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 4

Name: Amy Mitchell

Political party: Republican

Age: 57

City of residence: Sugar Land

Education: Legal: Case Western Reserve University School of Law, Cleveland, Ohio: J.D. – May 1985. Undergraduate: S.U.N.Y. – College at Oneonta, New York: B.A. – Literature 1981.

Qualifications for this position: As an AV rated attorney with 32 years experience, a seasoned litigator, mediator and certified arbitrator, having handled all areas this court oversees, Amy Mitchell is uniquely qualified for this office. Mitchell has extensive knowledge of the legal system. Her many years of legal experience and community service will be used to make a real difference in people lives. Her goal is to able to shape young lives and help make difficult situations less stressful by bringing compassion and understanding to the court. She asserts that she brings impartiality, a servant’s heart and a thorough understanding of, and respect for, the law to the bench.

Campaign website: www.amymitchellforjudge.com

Email address: amymitchellforjudge@protonmail.com

Phone number: 281-300-7323

Name: Toni Wallace

Political party: Democrat

Age: 42

City of residence: Rosenberg

Education: Dulles High School (Class of ’94); University of Texas at Austin & South Texas College of Law

Qualifications for this position: Former Judge in County Court at Law No. 5 (Fort Bend County); former prosecutor in Fort Bend County District Attorney Office (4 years); familiar with the juvenile justice system as a former juvenile prosecutor and currently a juvenile criminal defense lawyer; trial lawyer for 14 years; Fort Bend County resident for 20-plus years.

Campaign website: www.toniforjudge.com

Email address: toniforjudge@gmail.com

Phone number: 281-810-2246

Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 5

Name: Harold Kennedy

Political party: Republican

Age: 63

City of residence: Pleak

Education: A.B. Dartmouth College, J.D. Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Trained mediator A.A. White Dispute Resolution Center.

Qualifications for this position: Licensed attorney since 1983; Associate Judge, Fort Bend County Courts at Law, 1999 to present; former Municipal Court Judge; former member, State Bar of Texas State Judiciary Relations Committee; Special Master; former United States Congressional intern.

Helping juveniles through judicial guidance is important to me. I have had the chance to show juveniles how to leave their delinquent conduct behind and get back on the right track. Most of them have done just that. I’ve committed myself to our community’s youth. All of the activities and organizations in which I am involved are for the benefit of and support of our youth. They need people vested in them because they are our future. I believe everyone should have his or her day in court and that they should be on an even playing field. It’s my job to ensure that playing field remains even by being fair, impartial and following the law. I follow the law, and I don’t let my personal feelings or beliefs enter into a ruling.

Campaign website: www.haroldkennedyforjudge.com

Email address: haroldkennedycampaign@gmail.com

Phone number: 832-451-0409

Name: Teana Watson

Political party: Democrat

Age: 54

City of residence: Sugar Land

Education: Juris Doctorate, Syracuse College of Law

Qualifications for this position: 27 years of experience as licensed attorney. Former chief juvenile prosecutor, former municipal judge, City of Stafford, general counsel – Fort Bend Employee Federation, principal attorney, T.V. Watson Law P.L.L.C.

Campaign website: twatsonforjudge.com

Email address: tvwatsonlaw@gmail.com

Phone number: 281-491-4838

Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 6

Name: Dean Hrbacek

Political Party: Republican

Age: 59

City of residence: Sugar Land

Education: Doctor of Jurisprudence (1986); University of Houston Law Center

Bachelor of Science; Accounting (1980); University of Houston Clear Lake City

Qualifications for this position: My campaign is based upon my experience and qualifications in 30-plus years of law practice and 25-plus years of grassroots activism at the city, county, and state levels of Republican politics. I have practiced law in Fort Bend County since 1988. My law firm is based in Sugar Land and I have the unique distinction of being Board Certified by the State Bar of Texas and also being a CPA. I have been deeply involved in the growth of our county, not only as Mayor of Sugar Land, but as a Director on the Houston-Galveston Area Council, the Fort Bend Economic Development Council, the Fort Bend County and Grand Parkway Toll Road Authorities and as a longtime member of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce.

Fort Bend County is my home – personally, professionally, and politically. I care strongly about the integrity of our Republican Party. Our county, our citizens, and our Republican Party deserve to have a judge with the best experience and the proven, conservative track record to back it up. My 25-plus years of involvement in the Fort Bend Republican Party and the Republican Party of Texas is a testament to my conservative values. I am the best qualified and experienced attorney, business owner, and fiscal conservative – ready to establish a productive and efficient county court for the taxpayers. I am ready to take on this important responsibility of establishing the new County Court No. 6 with the highest levels of integrity and judicial fairness.

Campaign website: www.deanforjudge.com

Email address: dean@deanforjudge.com

Phone number: 832-600-4175

Name: Sherman Hatton Jr.

Political party: Democrat

Age: 40

City of residence: Richmond

Education: BA in political science Prairie View A&M University, JD Thurgood Marshall School of Law

Qualifications for this position: Former teacher specialized in teaching “at risk” students. Has handled hundreds of misdemeanor and felony cases as an Assistant District Attorney in Fort Bend District Attorney’s Office.

Campaign website: shermanhattonforjudge.com

Email address: shermanhattonforjudge@gmail.com

Phone number: 713-730-9529