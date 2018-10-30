Election preview: Missouri City mayor and city council

This week the Fort Bend Star takes a look at the candidates in the contested races for Missouri City mayor and at-large city council positions 1 and 2 in the non-partisan Nov. 6 election.

In the contest for mayor, incumbent Allen Owen is challenged by Fred G. Taylor and Yolanda Ford. Running for At-Large Position 1 are incumbent Jerry Wyatt and challenger Vashaundra Edwards. (Edwards did not respond.) The race for At-Large Position 2 has H.R. “Buddy” Snyder, Angie Weirzbicki, and Susan Soto running against incumbent Chris Preston.

Early voting ends Nov. 2 and Election Day is Nov. 6. Election results will be posted online at www.fortbendstar.com and in the Nov. 14 edition of the paper.

Mayor of Missouri City

Name: Allen Owen

Age: 74

City of residence: Missouri City

Education: B.S. from Stephen F. Austin State University and Southern Methodist University Graduate School of Finance and Banking

Qualifications for this position: Served 2 years on the City Bond Committee, 5 years as a Planning and Zoning Commissioner, 8 years on Council, 24 years as Mayor.

Campaign website: www.mayorallenowen.com

Email address: mayorowen@yahoo.com

Phone number: 713-882-3655

Name: Fred G. Taylor

Age: 51

City of residence: Missouri City

Education: University of Houston (Downtown) Jesse H. Jones School of Business

Qualifications for this position: Senior Manager, Jasper Oil Company and Kilam Corporation, Small Business Owner, CEO, Ready Go Signs, Special Education Teacher, Charter School Superintendent, Former Project Manager, Houston Housing Authority.

Campaign website: www.FredGTaylor.com

Email address: FredGtaylor03@yahoo.com

Phone number: 713-384-6567

Name: Yolanda Ford

Age: 44

City of residence: Missouri City

Education: Bachelor of Science and Master of Architecture

Qualifications for this position: I have more than 20 years of urban planning, land acquisition and community development experience. I am a 3 term Missouri City City Council Member, current Missouri City Mayor Pro Tem, a former Missouri City City Planner and a 40-year native of Missouri City. Professionally, I currently oversee a $42 million revenue fund, manage an inventory of 37,000 acres of land and facilitate land acquisitions.

Campaign website: www.yolandaford.com

Email address: yolanda@yolandaford.com

Phone number: 281-410-1307

City Council At-Large Position 1

Name: Jerry Wyatt

Age: 71

City of residence: Missouri City

Education: Master’s Degree

Qualifications for this position: Over 30 years combined progressive experience on City Council, with extensive private sector management experience. Retired with 40 years upper management experience in health care. While on City Council, I have chaired the Finance and Service Committee, High Performance Organization Committee, Planning, Development and Infrastructure Committee. Past committees include Compensation and Benefits, Comprehensive Plan, Consultant Selection, Drainage and Utilities, Houston Community College, Sidewalks and Budget.

Email address: jwyatt4018@att.net

Phone number: 713-826-8759

City Council At-Large Position 2

Name: Chris Preston

Age: 31

City of residence: Missouri City

Education: Elkins High School, B.A., Morehouse College (Phi Beta Kappa)

Qualifications for this position: Two-term incumbent with over four years experience on city council. Chair of economic development committee and community development advisory committee member. Government Representative for Fort Bend Regional Council on Substance Abuse. Member of Houston-Galveston Area Council (appointed by council)

Campaign website: prestonforcitycouncil.com

Email address: prestonforcitycouncil@gmail.com

Phone number: 832-988-2499

Name: Angie Wierzbicki

Age: 41

City of residence: Missouri City

Education: BA in Broadcast Journalism, Minor in Peace and Conflict Studies (2000) from University of Southern California; MS in Recreation, Park & Tourism Administration, Emphasis in Community & Economic Development and Nature-based Tourism (2007) from Western Illinois University.

Qualifications for this position: As a citizen who’s invested thousands of volunteer hours into the City, I have the passion to ensure the “Show Me City” is a City we can all be proud to live in. Although I’ve volunteered in other capacities, I’ve been most involved with Missouri City Green as the co-founder and first chairperson. Through that organization, I helped lead the charge to initiate citywide curbside recycling, which started in 2016. With my background as Executive Director of an economic development group in Iowa, as an employee at the City of Pearland, and 10 years of nonprofit leadership experience, mostly in Fort Bend County, I have learned how to work successfully with community members from all walks of life, negotiate mutually beneficial agreements and provide service-driven leadership. Finally, through education and experience, I am an expert communicator, which is essential to be an effective city council member.

Campaign website: www.angieformc.com

Email address: angieformc@gmail.com

Phone number: 832-274-9246

Name: Harold “Buddy” Snyder

Age: 76

City of residence: Missouri City

Education: BS degree from Brigham Young University

Qualifications for this position: Missouri City 30-year resident, graduate of Missouri City Citizen’s Academy, Graduate of Missouri City Citizen’s Police and Fire Academy, Member of Missouri City Mayor’s Advisory Committee, Member of Missouri City Parke and Recreation Senior Planning Council, and member of Missouri City Parks and Recreation Committee.

Campaign website: N/A

Email address: buddysnyder2002@yahoo.com

Phone number: 713-859-5920

Name: Susan Soto

Age: 51

City of residence: Missouri City

Education: Bachelor of Science in Education: State University of New York/College at Fredonia; Master of Education in Administration and Supervision: University of Houston; Doctor of Jurisprudence: South Texas College of Law

Qualifications for this position: Soto’s work experience began with 17 years in Texas public education as a classroom teacher and campus principal. The experience and knowledge gained from working in a governmental entity will help her transition quickly into the role of city councilmember. She is an award-winning attorney in private practice, licensed to practice in Texas since 2011. Soto has served for several years on the Thunderbird North Community Association Board of Directors and was appointed by City Council to the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) Board #1 in 2014, with a re-appointment in 2016. In 2015, Soto was nominated to serve with other Missouri City residents and stakeholders on the city’s Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee, helping to review the city’s Comprehensive Plan and to make recommendations to City Council concerning updates to the plan and future growth and development. She is a member of the Woman’s Club of Missouri City, the city’s oldest civic organization making contributions to the community that include scholarships for Missouri City high school seniors, financial support of local interests like the Dew House, and appreciation activities for Missouri City first responders and municipal workers. Soto is also the Treasurer for the Quail Valley Quails and a member of the Stafford-Missouri City Lions Club, along with her husband, Pedro.

Campaign website: www.Facebook.com/electsusansoto

Email address: ElectSusanSoto@gmail.com

Phone number: 832-426-2525