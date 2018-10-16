Election preview: Texas State Legislature

This week the Fort Bend Star takes a look at the candidates in the contested races for the Texas Legislature in the Nov. 6 election.

Running for Senate District 17 are Republican incumbent Joan Huffman, Democrat Rita Lucido, and Libertarian Lauren LaCount.

Incumbent Democrat Ron Reynolds is running unopposed for House District 27.

In House District 28, incumbent Republican John Zerwas is opposed by Democrat Meghan Scoggins.

Democrat Jennifer Cantu is running against incumbent Republican Phil Stephenson for House District 85. Stephenson did not respond to the questionnaire for this profile.

Early voting begins Oct. 22 and Election Day is Nov. 6.

State Senate District 17

Name: Joan Huffman

Political party: Republican

Age: 62

City of residence: Houston

Education: Louisiana State University- B.A., South Texas College of Law- J.D.

Qualifications for this position: Harris County District Attorney’s Office – Prosecutor, 1984-1997 (Chief Felony Prosecutor, Special Crimes Gang Prosecutor, and Legal Counsel to the Organized Crime Narcotics Task Force). Judge, 183rd Criminal District Court, 1999-2005. Texas State Senator, Senate District 17, 2008-current. Chair- Senate Committee on State Affairs, Vice Chair- Senate Committee on Criminal Justice, Senior Member – Senate Committee on Finance, Member – Legislative Budget Board, Vice Chair – Senate Select Committee on Violence in Schools and School Security, and Co-Chair – Joint Committee on State Judicial Salaries.

Campaign website: www.joanhuffman.com

Email address: senatorjoanhuffman@gmail.com

Phone number: 713-304-7868

Name: Rita Lucido

Political party: Democrat

Age: 61

City of residence: Houston

Education: BA – Trinity University, San Antonio, TX; JD – University of Houston Law Center

Qualifications for this position: Rita Lucido began her legal career as a legislative aide in the Texas House to State Rep. Debra Danburg and saw first hand how the process works. Since then she has advocated for women’s health at the Texas Legislature and for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. She has been a practicing attorney for 34 years, litigating on behalf of people in family difficulties and representing the rights of pregnant teens in court. She has held leadership positions on the boards of numerous nonprofits in the Houston area and statewide, notably Houston Area Women’s Center, Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, the Texas Civil Rights Project, Annie’s List and DiverseWorks. Rita is currently a Fellow in American Leadership Forum Class XLII.

Campaign website: ritalucido.com

Email address: info@ritalucido.com

Phone number: N/A

Name: Lauren LaCount

Political Party: Libertarian

Age: 32

City of Residence: Richwood

Education: Studied business

Qualifications for this position: I am a wife, mother of three, and small business owner in Senate District 17 first and foremost. In addition to my firsthand experiences with flooding and community service in our district, I have also served for the last two years in local office as a city council woman and mayor pro tem in our district. My grassroots experience in serving residents, and not special interests or donors, qualifies me to serve, but everyone in this race is qualified. I think that my love for the people of the district and my servant’s heart is more important, because it makes me the most qualified candidate to serve Senate District 17.

Campaign website: www.LaCount4SD17.com

Email address: LaCount4SD17@gmail.com

Phone number: 979-248-7741

State House District 26

Name: Rick Miller

Political party: Republican

Age: 73

City of residence: Sugar Land

Education: Graduate of the United States Naval Academy and Masters Degree from National Defense University

Qualifications for this position: I am proud to have served my country in the Navy and now to serve in the Legislature representing the people of District 26. It is a great honor for me to be the voice of District 26 since being elected in 2012, fighting for children, veterans and those in the Fort Bend community. In the Texas House, I have served on the Appropriations Committee for four years and in the public health arena on the Public Health and Human Services Committees. My track record of passing legislation that support Fort Bend County, my district and the people of Texas in areas of economic development, public education, public safety, Veterans and other areas is significant and provides a proven record of performance.

Campaign website: www.voterickmiller.com

Email address: vote4rickmiller@gmail.com

Phone number: 832-971-7444

Name: Sarah DeMerchant

Political party: Democrat

Age: N/A

City of residence: Sugar Land

Education: BA in Computer Information Systems from the University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) and MBA from the University of Houston-Victoria (UHV)

Qualifications for this position: After earning her MBA, Sarah founded Fuzion Apps, Inc., home to the national award-winning app Aequitas. This groundbreaking app empowers users with wage data as well as resume and interview best practices and won the Grand Prize in the Women in Innovation Awards in the U.S. Department of Labor Equal Pay app competition. Among Sarah’s top priorities if elected are to ensure women have equal pay for equal work, access to leadership opportunities and control over their healthcare options. In addition, Sarah plans to restore transparency and trust with respect to our community’s tax dollars. Next, since the majority of our elected representatives in Austin refuse to address the issue of updating and reforming our educational funding system, Sarah will. Our local tax dollars are being used to supplement state budget shortfalls instead of going toward educating our children and this cannot continue. Finally, Sarah will fight for more local control in government.

Campaign website: www.democratdemerchant.com

Email address: info@DemocratDemerchant.com

Phone number: 832-819-4615

State House District 28

Name: John McCall Zerwas, M.D.

Political party: Republican

Age: 63

City of residence: Richmond

Education: University of Houston, B.S., Summa Cum Laude; Baylor College of Medicine, Doctorate of Medicine

Qualifications for this position: I am currently serving my sixth term in the Texas House of Representatives, proudly serving the citizens of House District 28. Having resided in Fort Bend County, specifically Richmond, my entire adult life and having raised my four children in this community, I am highly aware of the needs, desires, and concerns of my community. I will continue to work tirelessly to represent the issues that matter most to my constituents while in Austin, and will consider all reasonable proposals to better the great state of Texas and House District 28.

Campaign website: www.johnzerwas.com

Email address: john.zerwas@house.texas.gov

Phone number: 512-463-0657

Name: Meghan Scoggins

Political party: Democrat

Age: 39

City of residence: Richmond

Education: AA-General Business from San Jacinto Community College, BA- Business Management from UHD

Qualifications for this position: Meghan Scoggins has built four successful businesses over her career and retired at the age of 35 to focus on volunteering in the community. She has worked with organizations focused on public education, advocating for domestic violence victims, veteran programs and animal welfare. She has served on 9 nonprofit boards over the last decade and volunteered with countless more. Her professional career has been all about fixing problems. She was the lead coordinator for Problem Resolution and Corrective Action for the Environmental Controls and Life Support Systems of the International Space Station. After being laid off, she worked alongside the Aerospace Transition Center to assist those moving out of the aerospace industry into other fields. From that venture, she started a small risk and hazard consulting company in the oil and gas industry. She has been actively advocating for community issues at the Texas Legislature for the last four sessions, primarily fighting for public education.

Campaign website: www.meghanscoggins.com

Email address: scogginsfortxhouse@gmail.com

Phone number: 832-947-3045

State House District 85

Name: Jennifer Cantu

Political party: Democrat

Age: 42

City of residence: Rosenberg

Education: UTSA- Bachelor of Science in Biology, MD-Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara

Qualifications for this position: The duties of a representative are clear: Listen to concerns of constituents, reduce challenges through legislative action, and find resources to support district success. Together with the other state representatives, your representative works to find practical solutions that will support your district and complement all. Representatives should know their districts well – know what keeps constituents awake at night, what services are needed and how to help residents thrive. While in Austin, representatives are the voices of their districts; at home, they are the eyes and ears, always looking for ways to help the district succeed. An undesirable representative is one who is absent and out of touch, meets the needs of only a small private sector and is generally unknown to the public.

A state rep should have a strong background in community involvement and advocacy prior to becoming a state representative. This service need not have been on a political level but one should be able to look at their history and see that this is a person that cares for the well being of others and have made positive contributions and is unselfish. I represent all this.

Campaign website: www.cantu4tx85.com

Email address: jcantu4tx85@gmail.com

Phone number: 956-236-2843