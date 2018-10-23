Election preview: Various county races

This week the Fort Bend Star takes a look at the candidates in the contested races for various county positions in the Nov. 6 election.

The race for judge of the 240th judicial district features incumbent Republican Chad Bridges against Democratic challenger Frank J. Fraley. (Fraley did not respond.) The race for judge of the 268th judicial district has Democrat R. O’Neil Williams against Republican John “Hawk” Hawkins. Incumbent Republican Ken Cannata is challenged by Democrat Robert L. Rolnick for the 458th Judicial District judgeship. (Cannata did not respond.)

The race for District Attorney features Republican Cliff Vacek and Democrat Brian M. Middleton. Republican County Judge Robert E. “Bob” Hebert is challenged by Democrat KP George. (George did not respond.) The contest for Pct. 4 County Commissioner has Democrat Ken R. DeMerchant against Republican incumbent James Patterson.

Early voting began Oct. 22 and Election Day is Nov. 6.

Fort Bend County Judge

Name: Robert E. “Bob” Hebert

Political party: Republican

Age: 76

City of residence: Unincorporated West Fort Bend County (Fulshear ETJ)

Education: Ph.D. in Management, California Coast University: MBA, Pepperdine University; Advanced Management Program, University of Texas Graduate School of Business; ABA, South Texas College (now UH Downtown).

Qualifications for this position: Former CEO of two successful utility management companies, consultant to the worldwide water industry for over 25 years, former Brazos River Authority director, former temporary receiver for City of Arcola, extensive record of community service and philanthropy, and 15 years as County Judge of the fastest growing county in the nation.

Campaign website: www.reelectbobhebert.com; Facebook: Re-Elect Bob Hebert – Fort Bend County Judge

Email address: pathebert34@msn.com

Phone number: 281-731-7442

Precinct 4 County Commissioner

Name: James Patterson

Political party: Republican

Age: N/A

City of residence: Sugar Land

Education: Masters of Education University of Houston

Qualifications for this position: Listener, communicator, able to negotiate, compassionate, and incredibly knowledgeable of Fort Bend County.

Campaign website: reelectjamespatterson.com

Email address: electpatterson@gmail.com

Phone number: 281-610-9072

Name: Ken DeMerchant

Political party: Democrat

Age: 51

City of residence: Sugar Land

Education: Bachelor of Science Electrical Engineering

Qualifications for this position: 25 years of software development with 10-plus years of managerial experience.

Campaign website: www.Ken4Commissioner4.com

Email address: KenDeMerchant@outlook.com

Phone number: 832-350-8412

District Attorney

Name: Brian Middleton

Political Party: Democrat

Age: 46

City of Residence: Fresno

Education: Lamar High School 1990, University of Houston, 1994—Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Thurgood Marshall School of Law, 1997–Juris Doctor Law Degree.

Qualifications for this position: Former Assistant Attorney General for the State of Texas, Former briefing attorney for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Former assistant district attorney Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office; Owner of the Middleton Law Firm; Currently employed as the municipal prosecutor for the City of Meadows Place, City of Jersey Village, and the City of Wallis. Municipal Judge for the City of Jacinto City. Have tried hundreds of criminal jury trials as a prosecutor and defense attorney. Have handled hundreds of criminal appeals. Passionate about my work.

Campaign website: www.middletonforda.com

Email address: info@middletonforda.com

Phone number: 713-680-3296

Name: Clifford J. Vacek

Political Party: Republican

Age: 70

City of residence: Simonton

Education: University of Houston, Doctor of Jurisprudence

Qualifications for this position: I have been a teacher, a military sergeant, a managing partner at a successful law firm with 70 employees and a state district judge. As judge here in Fort Bend County, I presided of several hundred cases that included murder, child abuse, and many other criminal offenses. I was born and raised here in Fort Bend County and I am a life-long resident.

Campaign website: votevacek.com

Email address: cliff@votevacek.com

Phone number: 832-471-7650

268th District Court Judge

Name: John “Hawk” Hawkins

Political Party: Republican

Age: 60

City of residence: Katy

Education: J.D. – Baylor University, B.A. – University of Texas

Qualifications for this position: Associate District Judge for the 286th District Court (2014-current). 32 years as assistant district attorney, trying hundreds of felony criminal jury trials (1982-2014).

Campaign website: www.johnhawkhawkins.com

Email address: hawk@johnhawkhawkins.com

Phone number: 832-549-4082

Name: R. O’Neil Williams

Political party: Democrat

Age: 55

City of residence: Pecan Grove, Richmond

Education: Bachelors Business Resources Management, Juris Doctorate, Tulane University School of Law.

Qualifications for this position: For more than 18 years, I have fought to protect the right of the people of Fort Bend County, and all across the State of Texas. Using my varied experiences in all aspects of the practice areas listed below, I have ensured that all those who sought protection of their rights, or equal justice, were afforded the kind of representation contemplated by the guarantees of the United States and Texas constitutions.

Military Veteran: USAF, Law Enforcement Sup., Criminal Inv. Former Police Officer: Patrolman, Field Training Officer, Undercover Vice, Narcotics and Organized Crime Agent. 2000-2016: General Practice Trial Attorney, having tried, or disposed of hundreds of cases within the following practice areas: Criminal Defense, Family Law, Plaintiff’s Personal Injury, Juvenile Law, Employment Discrimination, and other Civil law disciplines.

2016-Present: For approximately three years to present: Senior Attorney in Trial Division of Fort Bend County Public Defender’s Office.

Campaign website: oneilwilliamsforjudge.com

Email address: oneilwilliamsforjudge@gmail.com

Phone number: 713-459-9023

458th District Court Judge

Name: Robert L. Rolnick

Political Party: Democrat

Age: 68

City of residence: Sugar Land

Education: B.A. Duke University, J.D. South Texas College of Law.

Qualifications for this position: Licensed attorney, State of Texas, 1977 to date; board certified in personal injury trial law, Texas Board of Legal Specialization 1987 to date. Certified mediator and arbitrator.

Campaign website: www.fb.me/rolnickforjudge

Email address: Rolnickforjudge@gmail.com

Phone number: 713-677-3836

240th District Court Judge

Name: Chad Bridges

Political party: Republican

Age: 49

City of residence: Sugar Land

Education: Undergraduate – Texas A&M / Law Degree – University of Houston Law Center

Qualifications for this position: I was appointed by Governor Abbott in 2015, I am the only candidate for this position with judicial experience. I have tried hundreds of cases as an Assistant District Attorney and as a Judge. Past President and Former Director of the Fort Bend County Crime Victims’ Response Team, 2011 Recipient of the Carol Rees Award for Outstanding Service to Crime Victims, Former volunteer trainer for the Fort Bend County Women’s Center, Former Lecturer for the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy, Faculty Advisor for the Texas District and County Attorneys Association – Advanced Trial Skills

Course – 2014, I was a presenter for the Texas District & County Attorneys Association – Investigating and Prosecuting Domestic Violence Conference – 2015, I am a member of the Unauthorized Practice of Law Committee for The State Bar of Texas, I was published by the Texas Center for the Judiciary in 2016, I am a former member of the Fort Bend County Human Trafficking Taskforce, Community Involvement: Fort Bend County Fair lifetime member, Fort Bend County Exchange Club Member, 2012 Co-Volunteer of the Year (along with my wife Claudia) Pecan Grove Gators of the Fort Bend Youth Football League.

Campaign website: judgechadbridges.com, www.facebook.com/ChadBridges240thDistrictCourt

Email address: chadforjudge@gmail.com