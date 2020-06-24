Elections have all sorts of consequences

We live in a world that has seen tragedies, even in Fort Bend County’s almost 900 square miles of territory.

Unfortunately, that’s part of how the world, home to an extensive and varied population of living things, has continued to evolve for more than 3 billion years.

We may be undergoing growing pains, much like what happens biologically with somewhat of an unknown etiology. On our culture’s front, the cause of today’s social unrest, too, is not clear to everyone even though it’s taken root worldwide.

There has been civil disobedience and lawlessness in the form of looting, rioting and damage to buildings, although there has been no evidence of such incidents in Fort Bend County.

The end game is a call for action, a resolution of injustice. It’s needed on all platforms. Collectively, we understand that, we get it. But it should not only be race-based, although it may have begun that way with George Floyd’s tragic death on May 25, when there was an awakening that prompted protests of racial inequality and police brutality.

Peaceful protests have been accompanied by destruction in some cases, and this turmoil has some of our local residents expressing dread in a waiting-for-the-other-shoe-to-drop mindset as they join onlookers when historic statues are taken down and chants imply there’s nothing good about America, as if we need to start from scratch. Part of the disbelief on the part of those locals is how civil order could not be readily restored during the chaos, still flaring up in some places.

This is telling. It also says that for far too long, public and private-sector policy makers have been looking the other way and today, they’re apologizing for it with money or deferring to a group’s ideas and wants, and maybe it will come at the expense of others. Maybe that’s also what happened before that got us to this place…and it’s happening, again.

Let’s take a hard look at our leaders, especially the ones we get to decide on.

The people we elect must be equipped with advocacy skills to speak on our behalf, to do the right thing. Talk to us, let us know what is going on. Work on the things that matter to us. Learn from past mistakes, be the one that is resolute, stays strong, unwavering in beliefs that helped you rise.

Let’s face it, our democratic way of life has worked best when we are informed and engaged. This includes showing up to vote. And don’t take that right for granted. It’s your citizenship responsibility.

We have a local runoff election July 14, with early voting June 29-July 10, that includes multiple races in both the Republican and Democratic parties. The most noticeable race in this runoff, heightened with TV commercials, is the one between Troy Nehls and Kathaleen Wall, both Republicans going for Pete Olson’s District 22 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The winner of that race will run this fall against Democrat Sri Preston Kulkarni, a former U.S. diplomat, and the winner of the general election in November will replace Olson in Washington D.C.

There’s also State Rep. Rick Miller’s Texas House District 26 office up for grabs with Jacey Jetton and Matt Morgan vying for a place on the Republican ballot this November. For the Democratic runoff, Sarah DeMerchant and Suleman Lalani are in the race for placement on the other side of November’s ballot.

We have 463,327 registered voters and 415,811 on active status. Of the 47,492 on suspended status, most no longer live here, advises Fort Bend County Elections Administrator John Oldham. Turnout in Fort Bend varies, but with school elections when no city races are on the ballot, Oldham said there’s usually 3-10 percent of the total number of registered voters that cast their votes.

Oldham said the turnout numbers have shown a decline and, ironically, more than likely it is due to the large population growth here. He said it could account for the new voters who don’t feel any real ties to the community. On the other hand, the turnout in Fort Bend is consistently higher than both Texas as a whole and the United States.

Keep in mind that we need leaders who can handle difficult situations and challenges. We know them, some are our neighbors. The late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. said, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”