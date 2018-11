The Fort Bend/Sugar Land Team Elite Mizuno won the 2018 Nations Baseball Fall Classic 11 and under championship. Pictured from the left are (top row) Assistant Coach Erick Flores, West Pemberton, Lucky Engleman, Xavier Miranda, Coach Israel Flores, Colin Padavil, Tanner Baumbach, Assistant Coach Zander Flores, (bottom row) Jack Arrington, Jaxson Patterson, Diego Munguia, Christian Aleman, and DJ Willis. (Submitted photo)