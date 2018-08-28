Elkins back in District 20 6A after two years in Class 5A

The Elkins Knights will play in District 20 6A after two seasons in Class 5A.

“I think the kids play really well together. That is what I am happy about right now,” Elkins head coach Dennis Brantley said.

The Knights will have a new quarterback this season.

“Cameron George is our quarterback. He is a junior and this is his first year of playing quarterback. We think he is going to do a great job for us. He has a very good arm, and he is a very good athlete,” Brantley said.

Second team all-district wide receiver Kolby White will be George’s main target. White had over 500 receiving yards and four touchdowns last season.

The offensive line will be without Luke Matthews this year.

“For the first time in the 10 years I have been here, I do not have a Matthews playing in the offensive line. We will see how that will go, but we think we have a pretty good line,” Brantley said. “Patrick Colesante will play center, Micakle Gordon, who is 6-foot 8-inches 270 pounds will play left tackle, and Brandon Alexander, a junior, will be our right tackle.”

Daelon Mitchell, a second team all-district defensive tackle last season, and Xavier McIntyre, a linebacker who had 53 tackles last season, will lead the defense.

“The defense is quick and energetic. They run to the ball. They are really energetic kids,” Brantley said. “The year is looking really well right now.”

Elkins 2018

Football Schedule

Week 1: @ Brazoswood

Week 2: Sterling

Week 3: @ Chavez

Week 4: Open

Week 5: Travis

Week 6: @ Clements

Week 7: Kempner

Week 8: @ Bush

Week 9: Ridge Point

Week 10: Dulles

Week 11: @ Austin