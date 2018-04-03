Elkins boys’ soccer team loses to Sharpstown in playoffs

Sharpstown scored on a free kick from just outside the penalty area in the 33rd minute to give the Apollos the only goal they needed for a 1-0 victory over Elkins last Thursday at Elkins High School.

The free kick was deflected several times before rolling past the goal line, eventually ending the season for the Knights.

The Knights had an opportunity in the 14th minute when Ben Dethloff hit the crossbar from about 20 yards out.

This is Elkins’ coach Drew Brenk’s second season as head coach, and the first time Elkins has had back-to-back playoff seasons. Brenk had previously coached the Elkins junior varsity for two seasons.

“Typically, my coaching style varies from year to year, based on what type of players we have on the team. This year we are a high scoring offensive attacking team. We lead the district in goals scored on the season with 46 goals in 16 games which averages nearly three goals a game,” Brenk said. “We also have two of the three top scoring individual players in the district in Cameron Walker and Ben Dethloff. Junior midfielder Dethloff is very skilled with the ball. He always finds a way to get the ball where it needs to go, either in the goal or to a teammate for an assist. Ben came in third in scoring in district play this season. This year his stat line is 14 goals and six assists through 19 games.

“Senior forward Walker is as skilled as can be and has an amazing knack for the game. There isn’t much that he can’t do. Cam is a two-time leading point scorer of the team and district. This year his stat line is 18 goals and 10 assists through 19 games. Walker has multiple scholarship offers from schools all over the east coast and Texas, but he is waiting until the end of our season before deciding which school he is going to attend. No matter where he decides to go, I know that he is going to be successful and a great asset to his team.”

The Knights ended their season with a 9-4-4 record.