Elkins walks past Willowridge 18-4

The Elkins Knights took advantage of 15 walks as they beat Willowridge 18-4 in a District 23 5A game last Saturday at Willowridge.

With the scored tied 1-1 in the top of the third inning, Elkins scored five runs on four walks, a hit batsman, three errors and a sacrifice fly to take a 6-1 lead. The Eagles responded with a run on a double by Daelan Caraway and a ground-out run-batted-in by Raul Lizalde to cut the lead to 6-2. Caraway had two hits to lead the Eagles.

In the fourth inning, the Knights sent 16 batters to the plate, the first five on walks, as they scored 11 runs to put the game out of reach, 17-2. In the inning, Elkins’ used nine walks, three hits and several wild pitches to keep adding the runs.

Cordell Hyppolite pitched two innings for the Knights allowing just two runs on two hits and striking out five batters. Rudy Anderson, Ben Madry and Monte Cuba each pitched an inning.

Ryan Pavlik had two hits for the Knights. Also contributing to the attack were Camden Kelly, and Will Hofstetter with one hit each, and Mitchell Arwine who slammed a single to centerfield in his first at-bat of the season.

“I was looking for a fastball and it came in chest-high. I hit it solid and it dropped in,” Arwine said.

Elkins improved their district record to 2-1.

“A game like today can be tough on hitters. Our hitters needed to be patient and not swing at bad pitches. They made some adjustments and we came out on top, which is what is important,” Elkins coach Tyler Porter said. “We feel good going into district play. I have been telling the kids that we have all of the pieces; we just have to figure out where they fit together. I think we are starting to get a handle on where they fit.”

Camden Kelly, a senior in his first real action on the varsity, has been a big contributor for the Knights so far.

“Camden has really stepped up this season. He has worked hard for four years and this is his first real stint on the varsity. He has come out of the gate really strong. He has been a very welcome contributor,” Porter said.