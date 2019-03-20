Entries sought for Congressional art contest

U.S. Rep. Pete Olson invites high school students from the 22nd Congressional District of Texas to participate in the 2019 Congressional Art Competition.

The competition, which began in 1982, provides an opportunity for members of Congress to recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. Since then, over 650,000 high school students have been involved with the nationwide competition.

“Every year, talented high school artists share their unique perspectives on life and of the American experience through their artwork in the Congressional Art Competition,” Olson said. “This competition gives them an opportunity to showcase their artistic talent and vision for the thousands of folks who visit the Capitol each year. I encourage the many talented artists in TX-22 to enter this competition and share their artwork with others in Texas and the nation.”

The first-place winner from the 22nd Congressional District will have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year. As part of this competition, the district first place winner receives complimentary airfare to fly to Washington, D.C., to see their art displayed in the Capitol Building during an unveiling ceremony.

Artwork is due to Olson’s Sugar Land office from Wednesday, April 10, through Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Artwork must be two-dimensional and be submitted to Rep. Olson’s Sugar Land office unframed. In addition to the artwork, participants will need to submit the student release form. For rules, regulations and criteria, visit http://1.usa.gov/1VPdmKI.