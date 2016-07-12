can i take xanax while on phentermine buy phentermine phentermine and bruising

xanax bars taste buy xanax how much xanax do you take for anxiety

valium and topamax diazepam 5mg small yellow valium

xanax a cosa serve xanax online no prescription is it safe to mix codeine and xanax

valium inyectable 10 mg diazepam 5mg ambien cr and valium

tramadol kratom order tramadol dosis tramadol perros inyectable

how much alprazolam do you take to get high alprazolam 0.5mg mixing sleeping pills and xanax

phentermine utah buy phentermine is phentermine an maoi inhibitor

diazepam online Eugene buy valium valium and booze

tramadol alcohol nausea tramadol 50 mg tramadol hcl kegunaan

Erin Anthony voted 20-6A All-District volleyball MVP

By Bill McCaughey
For The Fort Bend Star

The Austin Bulldogs went undefeated in District 20-6A play and walked away with most of the individual honors for 2016.

Coach Amy Cataline was voted Coach of the Year, Erin Anthony earned Most Valuable Player and Most Valuable Setter honors, and Dani Steele earned Defensive Most Valuable Player honors.

Skylar Fields of Ridge Point was named Newcomer of the Year, and Chandler Marshall of Dulles was named Offensive Most Valuable Player.

“Erin’s obvious talent, positive leadership and consistent play throughout district earned her MVP. I could not be more proud of her effort and leadership,” Austin Coach Amy Cataline said. “Erin and Dani (Steele) both played a huge part in leading the team to being undefeated in regular play this season. They are both very deserving of being recognized as Most Valuable Setter and Defender in District 20.”

The First Team All-District players are:

Austin: Julia Black, Kayley Hollywood, Emily Jaroszewski, and Tia Smith.
Bush: Brianna Etienne
Dulles: Lauren Hardaway and Bria Merchant
Travis: Destiny Jones and Audrey Phillips
Ridge Point: Sydni Leonard, Kennedi Rutherford and Reagan Rutherford

The Second Team All-District players are:

Austin: Carlie Cormier, Caylinn Davis and Kasey Vuong
Bush: Sydnee Eagleton
Clements: Holai Johnson, Ada Nwachukwu-Peters and Ann Marie West
Dulles: Joyce Xiong
Kempner: Morgan Joseph
Ridge Point: Camryn Higginbotham and Claire Jeter
Travis: Lauren Clarke and Tori Eavenson
Ridge Point’s Skylar Fields was also named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association 6A All-State team.

District 23-5A

In District 23-5A, Manvel went 16-0 to take first place.

The only FBISD First Team All-District player is Marissa Bjorngjeld of Elkins.

No FBISD players made the second team.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Log in | Copyright © 2016 by Fortbendstar.com | All rights reserved.