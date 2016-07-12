Erin Anthony voted 20-6A All-District volleyball MVP

By Bill McCaughey

For The Fort Bend Star

The Austin Bulldogs went undefeated in District 20-6A play and walked away with most of the individual honors for 2016.

Coach Amy Cataline was voted Coach of the Year, Erin Anthony earned Most Valuable Player and Most Valuable Setter honors, and Dani Steele earned Defensive Most Valuable Player honors.

Skylar Fields of Ridge Point was named Newcomer of the Year, and Chandler Marshall of Dulles was named Offensive Most Valuable Player.

“Erin’s obvious talent, positive leadership and consistent play throughout district earned her MVP. I could not be more proud of her effort and leadership,” Austin Coach Amy Cataline said. “Erin and Dani (Steele) both played a huge part in leading the team to being undefeated in regular play this season. They are both very deserving of being recognized as Most Valuable Setter and Defender in District 20.”

The First Team All-District players are:

Austin: Julia Black, Kayley Hollywood, Emily Jaroszewski, and Tia Smith.

Bush: Brianna Etienne

Dulles: Lauren Hardaway and Bria Merchant

Travis: Destiny Jones and Audrey Phillips

Ridge Point: Sydni Leonard, Kennedi Rutherford and Reagan Rutherford

The Second Team All-District players are:

Austin: Carlie Cormier, Caylinn Davis and Kasey Vuong

Bush: Sydnee Eagleton

Clements: Holai Johnson, Ada Nwachukwu-Peters and Ann Marie West

Dulles: Joyce Xiong

Kempner: Morgan Joseph

Ridge Point: Camryn Higginbotham and Claire Jeter

Travis: Lauren Clarke and Tori Eavenson

Ridge Point’s Skylar Fields was also named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association 6A All-State team.

District 23-5A

In District 23-5A, Manvel went 16-0 to take first place.

The only FBISD First Team All-District player is Marissa Bjorngjeld of Elkins.

No FBISD players made the second team.