Ewbank named a George Foundation trustee

The trustees of The George Foundation recently elected Stephen Ewbank of Sugar Land to serve as trustee for a 10-year term.

Ewbank replaces outgoing trustee John Null, who was appointed to the board in 2008 and served 10 years, including the role of chairman from 2016-2018.

“The George Foundation is excited to bring Steve’s passion for community service and strong leadership to the board of trustees,” Null said.

Ewbank was born in South Bend, Ind., and moved to Texas the day he graduated from Indiana University. He worked as a CPA for Price Waterhouse until he was hired away by one of his clients, Sugarland Properties, Inc. (SPI) in 1984. For the next 30 years, Ewbank and the team at SPI developed First Colony, including Sugar Land Town Square, and also developed properties outside of First Colony as Planned Community Developers, Ltd. During his career in both commercial and residential development, Ewbank earned several awards including Marketing Director of the Year from the Greater Houston Builders Association and Fort Bend Businessman of the Year from the Rotary Club.

Ewbank recently retired as a real estate developer but remains active in the community serving on the board of directors for Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, the advisory board for Catholic Charities of Fort Bend, and the St. Laurence Parish Pastoral Council. Ewbank previously served on the boards of the Fort Bend County Women’s Center and Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, and he was the charter president of the Exchange Club of Sugar Land.

Ewbank and his wife Julie live in Sugar Land and have two adult children, Amy and Joey. Serving on the foundation’s board with Ewbank will be trustees Tom McNutt, Don Wenzel, Jim Condrey, and Ruthanne Mefford.