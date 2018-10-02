Exchange Club helps Child Advocates of Fort Bend accommodate more children

For more than two decades, Exchange Club of Sugar Land and Child Advocates of Fort Bend have worked in partnership for the prevention of child abuse in Fort Bend County.

When Child Advocates of Fort Bend needed help with urgent funding to accommodate a huge increase in the number of children served by the agency this year, naturally, they turned to Exchange Club of Sugar Land for help. On Wednesday, Exchange Club answered the call and presented the agency with a check for $15,000.

“The number of forensic interviews conducted by Child Advocates of Fort Bend from reports of abuse and children disclosing abuse has increased by 78 percent since last year,” said Child Advocates of Fort Bend CEO Ruthanne Mefford.

The increase is unprecedented in the agency’s history. The increase is not limited to forensic interviews. In fact, Child Advocates of Fort Bend has experienced high growth in all of its services – forensic interviews, therapy, and court appointed advocacy and family services.

Together, Child Advocates of Fort Bend and Exchange Club of Sugar Land have served more than 15,000 children in the last two decades. Both organizations are committed to ensuring that every child gets the help they through outreach to school children and teens, direct services for victims at Child Advocates of Fort Bend and court appointed advocacy for children in the court system.

For more information on how to become a voice for children and get involved with Child Advocates of Fort Bend, contact Volunteer Services at 281-344-5172 or cdavis@cafb.org or visit www.cafb.org.