Exchange Club scholarships

Twelve Fort Bend County seniors each received $4,000 scholarships at the Exchange Club of Missouri City’s annual scholarship breakfast meeting May 24. The students submitted an application to the scholarship committee and then were personally interviewed. Each student introduced themselves to the club members and then were surprised by the special gifts they were awarded. Pictured from the left are Da’Andre Jackson, Jahrid Clyne, Danna Alvarado, Nur Almusawi, Janet Johns, Keren Rodriquez, Tiffany Huynh, Hannah Golding, Betsabe Mendez, and Oluwasegun Fagbolu, along with committee members George Adams, chairman; Leeann Stidham; and Bill Wright. (Submitted photo)