Exchange Club spaghetti dinner set for April 26

The Exchange Club of Sugar Land’s 32nd Annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser on Friday, April 26, from 5:30-8 p.m. in the Fluor Corporation cafeteria.

The fundraiser supports local nonprofit organizations including Child Advocates of Fort Bend, Fort Bend County Women’s Center, Texana Center for Autistic Children, Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels, Fort Bend Council on Substance Abuse, Crime Stoppers, YMCA, ESCAPE Family Resource Center, Literacy Council of Fort Bend and many others. It also supports Exchange Cooperative Community Service Projects like Santa’s Exchange, which provides thousands of gifts for underprivileged children.

This year there will be nine local law enforcement agencies and firefighter teams competing in the Spaghetti Sauce Cook-off. They will be judged by the celebrity judging team of Joe Southern from the Fort Bend Star, Patti Kaminski from Fort Bend Focus, and Minerva Perez of Latina Voices and formerly of Channel 13.

Each team’s eccentric costumes are always a hit. A children’s area with a cake walk, face painting, games and prizes is just part of the fun-filled event. A live and silent auction, raffle, and live entertainment complete the evening.

Tickets and raffle tickets are available online at www.eventbrite.com/e/exchange-club-of-sugar-land-annual-spaghetti-fundraiser-tickets-58546982601, and from Carlos Perez at 281-923-4900 or any Exchange Club member. Starting April 1, tickets will be available at event sponsor, Classic Chevrolet.