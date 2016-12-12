can i take tramadol with one kidney tramadol 50 mg is tramadol used for neuropathic pain

Explosion rocks Stafford this morning

By Joe Southern

Photo by Joe Southern The back half of the Jimerson Underground, Inc., facility was blown apart around 4 a.m. Thursday morning by an explosion of unknown origin. No one was injured in the blast. The Stafford Fire Department quickly extinguished the blaze. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

The back half of the Jimerson Underground, Inc., facility was blown apart around 4 a.m. Thursday morning by an explosion of unknown origin. No one was injured in the blast. The Stafford Fire Department quickly extinguished the blaze. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

An early morning explosion ripped apart the back half of an underground utilities company in Stafford, causing plenty of damage but no injuries.

Investigators with the Stafford Fire Department are sifting through the ruins of the secluded building on Brand Lane near Highway 90 this morning to try and determine a cause for the blast and ensuing fire.

“I’m just thankful nobody was hurt,” said owner Alicia Jimerson.

There were a few vehicles stored in the warehouse that were damaged. Nearby buildings, farm animals and even a citrus grove appeared to be unharmed.

Stafford Fire Capt. Mason Mills, who was awoken and brought on duty early, said the police department was first called after the blast. He said they were looking for the source of the explosion and there were car alarms going off all over.

“They saw a whole bunch of smoke and called the fire department out,” he said.

Five units responded, three from Stafford and one each from Missouri City and Sugar Land.

He said the fire was quickly extinguished.

“They’re just now starting the investigation with the sun up,” Mills said. “It’s going to be extensive. There is quite a lot of damage.”

Jimerson praised the first responders for their quick action.

“I’m thankful and pleased that the fire department got out here and took care of it,” she said.

She reiterated her relief that no one was in the building at the time.

“I’m just glad no one was hurt. The stuff inside can be replaced,” she said.

