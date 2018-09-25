Fair queen candidates in chase for the crown

Style, smiles, and social media were part of the chase for the crown for the Fort Bend County Fair’s Queen competition.

The 2018 Fair Queen Candidates and 2017 Fair Queen Marissa Salazar participated at the 2nd Annual Enrichment Day, hosted by the Fort Bend County Fair Queen Scholarship Committee. The day started with workshops on social media safe practices, interview techniques, make-up tutorials, styling tips, etiquette enhancement, nutrition/well-being discussion, and hair 101.

The candidates attended an afternoon at a Kentucky Derby themed dinner held at the Ol’ Railroad Café. Hats, heels, and a delicious meal allowed the candidates to practice what they learned in the morning workshops. Fort Bend County Fair Queen Scholarship Committee members, several past fair queens, Fair Manager Cindy Schmidt, and Fair Board Member Vickie Todd Autrey, and President-elect Marjie Pollard all attended the social event with the candidates. The young ladies vying to be fair queen represent several high schools within the Fort Bend County. A business-based etiquette instruction was presented by Pollard.

“These public speaking, leadership, and presenting skills will be with these young ladies far beyond this competition, these candidates are our future leaders and I couldn’t be prouder of them,” Pollard said.

The queen contestants receive scholarships and prizes as part of the competition. The 2018 Fort Bend County Fair Queen will be crowned on Sept. 28. For more information, visit fortbendcountyfair.com or call 281-342-6171.