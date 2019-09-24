Fallen oak tree rattles Sugar Land residents

None of Jeff Ray’s Sugar Land properties had suffered significant damage in years past – even during Hurricane Harvey.

But he and the tenants of one of those properties are now in rebuild mode after a fallen oak tree crashed through its roof, disrupting a peaceful Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of Kyle Street.

“I just came running right over. I thought (my neighbor) was kidding with me until I saw it,” Ray said Monday as he surveyed the damage, which was just a block away from his own home on Venice Street.

Ray owns and leases five properties in Sugar Land, including the Kyle Street home – which has been leased to the same tenants for three years – and said this type of event was unprecedented, even during Hurricane Harvey’s wrath in 2017.

“We haven’t had anything major happen like this before,” he said.

Next-door neighbor Richard Gulyas said he saw the incident unfold in slow motion just before 5 p.m. Sunday, calling Ray to alert him. He said the giant oak split in two at its core, with half falling on the home and the other half on the street, narrowly missing another home and taking out a light pole.

Gulyas said someone was watching the home while the current tenants were out of town and came running out in a hurry.

“It shook our house and another neighbor’s house whenever it hit the street. I thought the street was busted,” Gulyas said. “I came running out just as (Taylor) was coming out the door with her dog. She was in shock. Not many people have experienced something like this. It’s one of those spectacular events you rarely see.”

Sugar Land city spokesperson Doug Adolph said city crews, including the Sugar Land Fire Department and public works officials, worked through the night to ensure the roadway was cleared of debris.

“It appeared to be rotten at the core, which contributed to the fall,” Adolph said.

A massive stump is all that remains in the ground in front of the home, with the decades-old tree’s body covering the caved-in roof, which could take months – if not longer – to rebuild. But for Ray, that’s a small price to pay considering the alternatives.

“You go into shock when you see something like that,” he said. “It was scary. I’m just so glad nobody got hurt.”